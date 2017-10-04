O.J. Simpson Plans To Visit The Grave Of His Murdered Wife, Nicole Brown Simpson

O.J. Simpson plans to visit the grave of his murdered former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and there is nothing authorities can do to stop him, his lawyer tells In Touch Weekly.

Earlier this week, “The Juice” walked out of prison a free man after having served nine years of a 33-year sentence for armed robbery of a Las Vegas sports memorabilia dealer. However, he was never criminally convicted of the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (and her companion, Ron Goldman).

Generally, convicted felons have tight restrictions placed on them when released from prison. Those include limiting contact with the victims and/or their families. However, since he was never convicted of Nicole’s murder, authorities can’t stop him from contacting her family (although it’s not clear, as of this writing, whether or not he intends to), Nor can they stop him from visiting her grave, says O.J.’s attorney, Malcolm LaVergne.

“O.J. may be a convicted felon, but he still has rights. If that is what he wants, then he should be allowed to do so.”

For the record, Nicole Brown Simpson’s gave is in Ascension Cemetery in Lake Forest, California, according to Find a Grave.

Meanwhile, O.J. is considering where he wants to live out his twilight years. Now 70, he’s thinking about moving to Florida, where he lived for a while after the Simpson-Goldman murders. LaVergne speculates that he’ll be in Florida “by Christmas.”

Florida, however, doesn’t want him. Attorney General Pam Bondi made it clear that O.J. Simpson is not welcome in the Sunshine State, according to the New York Post.

“Other than his complete lack of remorse, he wants to come to Florida and golf all over our state, and I don’t want that to happen.”

LaVergne, however, insists that neither Florida nor Nevada can stop O.J. from moving.

“Mr. Simpson is a parolee, not a slave.”

Should he move to Florida, Simpson would still be a parolee, and would still be required to meet the conditions of his release. That means that Florida authorities would still be keeping tabs on him, according to Bondi.

“You’re not gonna report in [to parole officers] by mail, O.J. Simpson. You’re gonna have travel restrictions, you’re gonna get alcohol tested, you’re not gonna be able to drink in our state.”

Meanwhile, O.J. has more on his plate than just golf and visiting the grave of the woman he was accused of murdering. His attorney says he plans to binge-watch Netflix. At the top of his list are The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and the documentary O.J.: Made in America.

LaVergne has advised O.J. not to do TV shows or otherwise draw attention to himself.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/File/Pool/AP Images]