Cara Delevingne, After Breakup With St. Vincent, Devotes Herself To Movies, Tattoos And Sister On Instagram

It has been a whole year since Cara Delevingne split with her long-time girlfriend St. Vincent. Their relationship had been so intimate and intense that they were rumored to be getting engaged just a year and a half of being together. However, in the fall of 2016, the couple unraveled and St. Vincent was seen hanging out with Kristen Stewart, who was also fresh out of an on-and-off rendezvous with Alicia Cargile. Since then, the 25-year-old model has devoted herself to movies, getting tattoos and to her friends and sister as she sought to turn her life around.

While St. Vincent (real name Annie Clark) had been a big support for Cara, who battled with depression and other mental issues as her career took off in the high fashion world. Since the American singer was ten years older than her girlfriend, she had the maturity to see through some of the tougher parts of growing up.

However, it all came to an end when St. Vincent could not handle “the model’s party lifestyle,” according to Metro, and that it took a great toll on their relationship.

It was not a frivolous relationship for the British model, despite her young age. In many of the interviews she gave, she boldly stated that she was “completely in love” and that her girlfriend helped her understand that “the meaning of life is love,” according to British Vogue.

Since the breakup though, Cara Delevingne has started devoting much of her time to herself, committing to growing her film career, as well as her relationship with her numerous friends and her sister, Poppy Delevingne. Despite her busy schedule, she frequently posts about trips and gathering she hosted for crew, showing how much she values her friendships

I am so lucky to have such incredible friends, thank you for inspiring and supporting me ladies #Sexico ???????????????????????? A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Aug 11, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

The 25-year-old model is also involved in a much talked about eight-episode fantasy-noir series called Carnival Row, in which she stars opposite Orlando Bloom. Since taking a break from the fashion industry, she has been making a lot of fantasy movies like Suicide Squad and Valerian. It looks like she found a niche for herself.

“Sporting freshly-dyed brunette tresses, supermodel turned actress Cara, 25, seemed in good spirits as she got to work, concealing her sensational figure in a loose fitting shirt and faux fur lined boots,” reports Daily Mail. “The eight-episode series, directed by Paul McGuigan, is believed to be set in a neo-Victorian city where mythical creatures have gathered.”

Although St. Vincent is not there by her side to support her, it looks like Cara is doing a good job of keeping herself healthy. She often talks about her struggles with mental illness and how her life has been marked by bouts of instability.

“So many of my friends would say, ‘How can you feel like that?’ and, ‘But you’re so lucky,’ and I’d be like, I know, trust me, I know,” she said to the Guardian. “I know I’m the luckiest girl in the world, I understand all of these things, and I wish I could appreciate it. There is just something dark within me I cannot seem to shake.”

She often expresses this darkness through tattoos, artfully showing her inner journey on her skin. Many fashion campaigns chose to integrate this as a part of their artistic vision, showing how she is unique for not just for her looks, but how she chooses to express herself.

I can see you… A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Aug 20, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Her ex-girlfriend also has moved on with her life, having just released a new video for “Los Ageless,” a song from her upcoming LP, Masseducation, out October 13th.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]