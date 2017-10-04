Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs’ relationship is considered as one of the most talked-about pairings in Hollywood since the couple has been involved in several controversies. From split to pregnancy rumors, Kristen Stewart’s former boyfriend and his fiancée have been plagued with malicious speculations. Now, new reports claim that the couple just got back together, and they could tie the knot soon.

Life & Style shared that Robert Pattinson has already reunited with FKA Twigs after a brief split. Breakup rumors sparked after the Twilight actor revealed to Howard Stern that he is “kind of” engaged to the English singer. Adding fuel to the fire are the reports claiming that the 31-year-old star is on speaking terms with Kristen Stewart once again.

The split rumors continued to make rounds after the Cosmopolis actor was spotted having a dinner date with Katy Perry at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood in August. The duo allegedly cozied up to each other while they enjoyed eating their food. A few days later, FKA Twigs was seen getting flirty with a French male model on Ibiza Island.

The “Pendulum” singer was sighted spending time with Brieuc Breitenstein. Eyewitnesses have even witnessed the model kissing Robert Pattinson’s fiancée on the forehead. Because of this, many fans have concluded that Kristen Stewart’s former beau and FKA Twigs have ended their relationship.

However, an unnamed source confirmed that the couple is already back in each other’s arms. The tipster told Life & Style that Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs missed each other and are currently living under the same roof. The insider added that the actor is now planning to give the “Papi Pacify” songstress the wedding of her dreams.

“They recently took a break but decided they missed each other and needed to be together. So he moved into her home in London’s East End, and now he wants to give her the wedding of her dreams. Robert and Kristen have become very close again. Rob’s pals would love to see them back together.”

While these reports could possibly be true, it should be noted that neither of the two English personalities has confirmed anything as of yet. Therefore, avid followers of Robert Pattinson and his fiancée should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Meanwhile, Celebrity Insider reports that Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, are also planning to tie the knot very soon.

“They have been talking about an engagement for a while, Kristen does not want this relationship going the way of her other messy romances. It is typically impulsive on her part, but she insists Stella is the love of her life and she wants to lock her down.”

Stewart and Maxwell are reportedly discussing an engagement, and they could possibly walk down the aisle eventually. The couple is said to be living in the Personal Shopper actress’ apartment in Los Angeles. The pair has yet to confirm these reports. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs, Kristen Stewart, and Stella Maxwell.

