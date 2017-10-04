‘NCIS’ Shocker As Pauley Perrette Confirms She Is Leaving The Show

One of the longest-running and most popular shows on all of television is about to lose a piece of its core as Pauley Perrette is leaving NCIS. Early on Wednesday morning, Perrette, who plays Abby Sciuto, announced on Twitter that despite rumors about a number of things, she is departing the hit CBS series. She may not be leaving for the reasons that many have thought she would, but it is true that this will be her last season.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Perrette finally decided to address the numerous rumors that she would be leaving NCIS and confirm at least one of them. No, she is not heading out to create a skin-care line and she doesn’t have a problem with anyone at the network.

She’s simply ready to venture out and do something else. This is actually a decision that was made more than a year ago, and Perrette is going on to another journey after 16 years of portraying the quirky and lovable Abby Sciuto.

Yes, it’s going to upset a lot of NCIS fans, but it isn’t the first time they’ve lost one of the key cast members. They’ve had to watch Kate, Ziva, and Tony leave the show, among many others, but this may the hardest to take.

So it is true that I am leaving NCIS…

There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE… pic.twitter.com/gugM2a2ckT — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 4, 2017

Abby Sciuto has been with NCIS since the show made its debut in 2003, and many thought she would be with it until the end. The thing about NCIS is that the show continues to do well in the ratings and it seems as if it is going to last forever.

That makes it quite difficult for anyone to continue on, but after Perrette leaves, there will still be two other original cast members on the show. Mark Harmon and David McCallum will remain on NCIS after this season wishes “goodbye” to Pauley Perrette.

NCIS received a two-season extension in 2016 after Harmon revealed he was not going anywhere and wanted to stay at CBS. The series has spawned two spinoffs with NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans which have also proven to be very popular with fans.

Over the course of 15 seasons, there have been a lot of things happen on NCIS as characters have been killed off, romances have taken place, and cliffhangers have left fans speechless. It’s never easy to lose a cast member that you’ve grown so used to seeing, but all good things must come to an end. Pauley Perrette brought Abby Sciuto to life like only she possibly could do, and after Season 15, she will finish things out in true form.

