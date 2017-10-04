Amber Portwood’s Former Fiancé, Matt Baier, Calls Las Vegas Shooting The ‘Most Terrifying Night’ Of His Life

Amber Portwood’s former fiancé, Matt Baier, has weighed in on the recent shooting in Las Vegas.

After relocating from Indiana to Las Vegas months ago, Matt Baier took to Instagram this week to reveal that the devastating tragedy was the “most terrifying” night of his entire life.

“Please pray for the victims, their families, and the city of Las Vegas,” Matt Baier wrote in the caption of a photo, which included a number where people could call to find their friends and relatives.

On Sunday night, as thousands of Las Vegas residents and tourists took in the sights and sounds of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, presumed shooter Stephen Paddock unleashed what has since been deemed as the deadliest shooting in U.S. history on hundreds of innocent victims.

On October 3, In Touch Weekly magazine revealed that Matt Baier, who they described as an avid gambler, has been living in Las Vegas since his split from Amber Portwood and noted that he was in town when the attack took place.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier dated for years and planned to get married this month. However, after Baier failed a lie detector test during the filming of the sixth season of Teen Mom OG earlier this year, they headed to Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, where they ultimately called it quits.

Since her breakup with Matt Baier over the summer, Amber Portwood has been dating Andrew Glennon, who worked behind the scenes on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, and in August, they made their red carpet debut at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Throughout their relationship, Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon have been sharing images of one another on social media, and recently, they enjoyed a vacation in Hawaii. A short time later, Glennon seemed to confirm that he was getting to know Portwood’s daughter, Leah, when he revealed that an eight-year-old had encouraged him to make a box troll out of Play-Doh.

Amber Portwood, her boyfriend, and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Taylor Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham, are currently in production on the seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

No word yet on a premiere date for the new installment.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]