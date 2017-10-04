Kevin Lee Roasts ‘Weird’ Tony Ferguson, Ready To Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov In December

The Motown Phenom, Kevin Lee, is on a five-fight winning streak, even though he was the underdog in several of his bouts. The 25-year-old rising star now has a chance to capture UFC gold against Tony Ferguson at UFC 216.

Ferguson is considered by many to be the best lightweight contender with the longest winning streak in the division with nine victories, including wins over notable opponents, such as former champion Rafael Dos Anjos, Edson Barboza and Josh Thomson.

Kevin Lee talked about his upcoming fight and roasted Tony Ferguson, who he described as weird. During a media lunch scrum, Kevin Lee said that Ferguson’s toughness would only mean that “he will take a longer ass-whopping.” Lee said that Ferguson takes a lot of damage in his fights, but Kevin praised Tony’s cardio and resilience.

The Detroit fighter then talked about his eccentric opponent, whom he characterized as a “weird dude.” Lee and Ferguson went to the same college, and the lightweight contender said that people talked about “El Cucuy” when he returned as an alumnus due to his eccentric behavior.

Lee accused Tony Ferguson of disrespecting him after his submission victory against Michael Chiesa earlier this year when the two contenders had an exchange of words. This ultimately led to the fight being booked due to Khabib Nurmagomedov unable to fight until December.

The 25-year-old fighter, who was raised in the hard streets of Detroit, also addressed Khabib, who he has called out on numerous occasions. Lee accused Khabib of ducking hard fights to maintain his undefeated record.

The Motown Phenom also said that Khabib’s inactivity was due to his unwillingness to fight and suggested that his high ranking was due to having his country, Russia, behind him.

2 hours of wrestling. 2 legends. 2 months. 2 gold straps. All of a sudden you the one they look up 2. #25tolife A post shared by MTP (@motownphenom) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Lee is also willing to have a fourth fight this year against Khabib in December after his meets Ferguson at UFC 216 this week. However, he stated that it depends on whether the UFC lightweight champion, Conor McGregor, comes back earlier than anticipated.

"Got The Glow" @Kuttingweight Suit On Point – #UFC216 B# ????????????????????#TonyFergusonMMA SnapJitsu™ A post shared by @TonyFergusonxt (@tonyfergusonxt) on Oct 4, 2017 at 3:34am PDT

McGregor recently spoke about legitimizing the belt. Therefore, he will likely fight Nate Diaz or the winner of the lightweight interim title at UFC 216.

Leave your predictions for UFC 216 in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Tim Larsen/AP Photo]