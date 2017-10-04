Twilight movie series ended in 2012, but fans of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are still hoping to see their beloved stars portraying the role of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in the awaited Twilight reboot movie. Both Kristen and Robert talked about their inclination towards working in yet another Twilight movie in their solo interviews, which reportedly hints that both the stars are open to the idea of making yet another vampire-human romantic movie, but with some conditions.

Rebooting previously successful franchise is currently trending in Hollywood. Big names in the entertainment business are reportedly spending their huge money on remaking previously released successful films or expanding the film’s exposure by making spin-off movies.

Back in 2016, Inquisitr reported that Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-chairman Patrick Wachsberger revealed during one of his interviews that if Stephenie Meyer — the American author who wrote the blockbuster Twilight novel series — agrees to write the future of Twilight characters after the events shown in the last book and the subsequent movie, then the studio will be on board to make another film.

However, Meyer revealed during her interview with Variety that she has moved on from Twilight characters and she wishes to write something else in future.

Even Kristen shares the same thought as Meyer. During her different interviews, when it was asked to her about the possibility of expanding the Twilight universe, the American Ultra actress revealed that as an entertainer, she is open to all the possibilities.

But if she gets an opportunity to play Bella or share screen space with Robert Pattinson again, then she would like to separate her personal life with her professional one.

“Even though after the first one, which stood alone, it lasted a long time. It’s hard to speak to a five-year period in a few sentences, but I loved doing it.”

On the other hand, Robert made himself very clear when it comes to rebooting Twilight. The Lost City of Z star joked about getting his own Twilight spin-off but later added that he is always curious when it comes to the possibility of making another fantasy movie.

“I always like the idea of subverting people’s expectations. So there could be some radical way of doing it, which could be quite fun. It’s always difficult when there’s no source material. But, yeah, I’m always curious.”

That being said, Kellan Lutz, the 32-year-old actor who played Emmett Cullen in Twilight movie saga, recently told CinemaBlend that the rebooting Twilight would surely be a bad idea. Science Fiction Volume One: The Osiris Child movie actor went on to explain that if the Twilight saga movie was made in the early 1980s or ’90s, then it would have made sense to reboot it.

“I don’t really feel like… I mean, we had great special effects in that movie. Especially Breaking Dawn with Bill Condon. The movies look beautiful and they aren’t these action-packed movies or these massive worlds like Marvel where you could reboot it and just make it one hundred times bigger.”

