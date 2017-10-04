Kim Kardashian House: Hidden Hills Dream Home Is Under Construction Ahead Of The Birth Of Her Third Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West currently have their third child on the way, via surrogate, but judging by a series of new photos of their Hidden Hills home, their mega mansion won’t be ready for the baby’s arrival.

According to a new report, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently facing an alleged financial predicament due to the ongoing renovations on their Los Angeles estate. As a result, the 36-year-old reality star is reportedly beginning to “resent” her rapper husband, who has a hand in the long-running projects on the home.

On October 3, Radar Online claimed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are considering unloading their Hidden Hills home because the rapper simply can’t afford it.

“The lavish plans they had have had to go on hold while they look at their finances and figure out what they can afford,” an insider told Radar Online of the couple’s California abode.

The source went on to reveal that Kanye West is allegedly facing money troubles due to his legal issues and noted that he and his wife may not be able to comfortably afford the money pit they are currently facing. Although Kim Kardashian continues to rake in millions with her many business ventures and her role on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the source said that she isn’t too keen on bailing her husband out when it comes to their finances.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their first child, daughter North West, in June of 2013 and tied the knot the following year in Italy. Then, in December of 2015, their second child, son Saint West, arrived.

Kim Kardashian was advised against becoming pregnant for a third time by her doctors last year, but the longtime reality star didn’t let her dream of having a big family die. Earlier this year, she and Kanye West hired a surrogate to carry their third child. Although Kim Kardashian and her husband stayed silent about their surrogate for months, their baby news was ultimately confirmed by the Season 14 trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians last month.

