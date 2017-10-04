‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Focuses On Her Kids After Sparking Rumors Of A Divorce From Husband Joe

Teresa Giudice sparked rumors of a potential split from Joe Giudice in her new book, Standing Strong, but online, she’s staying completely silent about her possible plans for divorce.

As rumors continue to swirl in regard to the potential end of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s marriage, the mother of four is staying focused on her children and after celebrating her youngest daughter’s eighth birthday over the weekend, she’s revealed that another one of her children turned 13.

“My perfect little porcelain doll…I can’t believe you are 13 today! Everything you’ve ever attempted you’ve been great at, your strong, thoughtful and beautiful, I’m so lucky to call you my daughter!” Teresa Giudice wrote in an Instagram post to her daughter Gabriella on October 4.

Also in her post, Teresa Giudice told her daughter that she is officially a teenager and asked where the time has gone.

Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe share four daughters, including Gia, 16, Gabriella, 12, Milania, 11, and Audriana, eight. However, that doesn’t mean the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wouldn’t ultimately call it quits with Joe. In fact, in her book, Giudice admits that she is unsure of whether or not she will choose to stay married to Joe once he returns home from serving his 41-month prison sentence at the Fort Dix Correctional Institute in New Jersey.

In her book, the longtime reality star took aim at her husband and admitted that she still isn’t happy about having to serve an 11-month prison sentence in 2014. As she explained, via People magazine, she and Joe used to live a charmed life but after he “f***ed up,” she was left as a single mother and forced to handle everything herself.

Teresa and Joe Giudice both received prison sentences years ago after being found guilty of charges of bank and wire fraud. Since then, Teresa Giudice has completed her sentence while Joe isn’t expected to be released from prison until 2019.

Teresa Giudice’s new book, Standing Strong, was released in stores and online earlier this week.

To see more of Teresa Giudice and her co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub, tune into the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 on Wednesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]