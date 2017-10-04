Gwen Stefani Pregnant? Blake Shelton Seems Okay With The Thought Of Being A Dad On ‘The Voice’

The blind auditions are underway on season 13 of The Voice, and during part four when contestant Sophia Bollman got her chance to choose between coaches Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus, she made a comment that caused Adam Levine to lose it.

As Entertainment Tonight reported, while singing her version of Kelly Clarkson’s Invincible, both Shelton and Cyrus turned their chairs, and a battle ensued. After making their pitches for why she should be on their respective teams, the coaches waited for Bollman’s decision.

She chose Cyrus, but while explaining the thought process behind her choice, she commented that Shelton “would be a cool dad.”

That line caused Levine to yell “Yes!” and then he broke out into laughter and went straight to the stage to give Bollman a hug; he then started giving Shelton a hard time and said that was the best thing he had ever heard.

“Wait a minute, Adam, you’re laughing at the idea of me being a dad? You are a dad,” Shelton said.

“I’m laughing at the idea that that’s how she views you, and not as a coach,” Levine replied.

Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo have a one-year-old daughter and are currently expecting their second child.

ROUND 2….. A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Of course, the elephant in the room is that pregnancy rumors have been surrounding Blake Shelton and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, for months.

Shelton has been a father figure in the lives of Stefani’s three boys Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, but In Touch reports that the couple has been trying to have a child of their own. The magazine claims that Stefani took a pregnancy test this past summer and found out that she was expecting after a round of IVF treatments. However, after a seeing a doctor, it was discovered that she wasn’t pregnant.

Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! Why don't you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 3, 2017

The No Doubt singer continues to stay positive about her chances of having a baby with Shelton. Stefani, 47, wasn’t sure how easy it would be for her to get pregnant. But now, she’s confident that it can happen for her a fourth time, and will continue with more IVF treatments.

Sources say that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are excited about conceiving a baby and they are not ready to give up.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]