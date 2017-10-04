Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Financial Struggles Despite MTV Paycheck

Kailyn Lowry has shared her life with MTV since she first appeared on 16 & Pregnant about seven years ago. Since her first scene with MTV, Lowry has received a paycheck for sharing her story. One can imagine that the money she received during her first few years was nowhere near as high as it is rumored to be these days. Lowry hasn’t revealed how much she gets every season that she films Teen Mom 2, but Chelsea DeBoer’s ex-boyfriend has revealed that the ladies get more than $250,000 per season. Even though Kailyn probably has more money than the average young mother, she recently revealed that she has faced financial struggles before.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry explained that she did struggle financially while filming the show. When she first started college, she wasn’t making as much from Teen Mom 2. On Twitter, Kailyn claims that she had to pay for everything herself during her first year of school, including childcare for both Isaac and Lincoln.

“Girl, please…MTV made it happen for your non-working a**. Others work AND go to school…you had it easy,” one of Kailyn’s followers wrote to her after Lowry had tweeted that college was hard.

Another person added, “Some of us don’t have help w our kids either. She always has someone to take her kids while she does what she wants.”

“My first years of college I didn’t make $$$ from the show like that. Y’all swear you know something. I paid for childcare, etc,” Kailyn Lowry replied to the followers, revealing that just because they see a few minutes every week doesn’t mean they know what her financial situation looks like.

Many of her fans believe that she has all the money in the world, as she owns a house and drives a big truck. Surely, it’s hard for fans to feel sorry for her in regard to money when she can be a stay-at-home mother for her third child while drinking Starbucks on a regular basis. When she started college, she was with Javi Marroquin. During last week’s episode, Javi pointed out that she wouldn’t be graduating if it wasn’t for him, and it is possible that he’s talking about money. While she was going to school, Marroquin was working and making money. It’s possible that he helped her pay for school, thinking that they would stay married forever.

What do you think about Kailyn Lowry’s tweet about not having a lot of money during her first year of college? Are you surprised that she may not have made as much as fans think from Teen Mom 2?

