Sam Smith Gets Cozy With ’13 Reasons Why’ Star Brandon Flynn, Couple Spotted Kissing In NYC

Is there something romantic going on between singer Sam Smith and 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn? That might be the case, at least if the latest photos of the two were to be believed.

On Sunday, Sam and Brandon sparked bromance rumors after being spotted getting cozy with each other in New York City. The 25-year-old Grammy winner and the 23-year-old Miami-born actor appeared to be on a romantic day out as they showed off some serious PDA while strolling the busy street.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, the duo seemed to be very comfortable in each other’s company. Onlookers were quick to notice that the two were very sweet to each other as they spend time together in Greenwich Village.

Smith and Flynn did not shy away in showing their affection towards each other as they kissed and held hands publicly. At one point, Sam’s arm was wrapped around Brandon’s shoulders while walking around.

The new couple was also photographed sitting on the outside patio of a restaurant while happily talking to each other.

The following night, Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn continued their PDA-filled outing in the city. According to People, the two were spotted on a dinner date at Catch NYC along with a few friends.

Sources who were at the same venue told the outlet that Sam and Brandon “got cozy” in the main dining room before heading to the rooftop bar for drinks and dancing.

The two have been liking each other’s social media posts lately, adding more to speculations that they are indeed in a relationship.

Sam Smith kisses 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn as the pair enjoy a day out in NYC https://t.co/CzgxC8vcLz — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 4, 2017

Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn’s outing comes just weeks after the latter came out and revealed that he’s gay. The actor, who played as Justin Foley in 13 Reasons Why, proudly declared that he is part of the LGBT community on his Instagram account.

Brandon shared a photo of a multi-colored “Equality” flag and opened up about his thoughts on the recent same-sex marriage vote in Australia.

Sam Smith, on the other hand, has been quite open about his sexuality in the past. Prior to his supposed romance with Brandon Flynn, the singer was most recently linked to model Jay Camilleri in 2016.

He also had a brief relationship with model Jonathan Zeizel in 2014, which he credited for inspiring him to write the hit song “Stay With Me.”

During Sam’s acceptance speech in one of the awards, the crooner famously thanked his ex for breaking his heart.

“I want to thank the man who this record is about, who I fell in love with last year. Thank you so much for breaking my heart because you got me four Grammys.”

Sam Smith doesn't need 13 reasons to show PDA with his new dude. #TMZ pic.twitter.com/a4T6XwY9SH — TMZ (@TMZ) October 4, 2017

[Featured Images by Jason Merritt, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]