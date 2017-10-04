‘KUWTK’ Season 14: Caitlyn Jenner Is Reportedly Livid After Being Slammed During Episode 1

Caitlyn Jenner is said to be “livid” after watching the debut episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14.

During the episode, as the Insider revealed on October 2, the Kardashians were upset with Caitlyn Jenner after learning she had kept them in the dark about having a gender reassignment surgery. A short time later, Kim Kardashian said that she suspected Caitlyn Jenner had given her a “different” book about her life before ultimately publishing her controversial memoir, The Secrets of My Life, and taking major aim at Kris Jenner and their 23-year marriage.

“[Caitlyn Jenner] is beyond livid right now and she is blaming Kris one-hundred percent,” a Kardashian insider revealed to Radar Online on October 4.

According to the source, Caitlyn Jenner knew that her former wife would be amping up the drama for the 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians but she didn’t anticipate that she and her children would have taken such aim at her during the first episode.

While the Kardashians have suspected that Caitlyn Jenner lied in her autobiography, Jenner is standing by every single claim she made in the book and refuses to allow her ex-wife to publicly defame her. She’s even reportedly considering taking legal action against Kris.

In addition to claiming that Kris Jenner knew she felt like a woman years prior to going public, Caitlyn Jenner shockingly said in her book that all three of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe, believed that O.J. Simpson was responsible for the death of Jenner’s late friend, Nicole Brown.

The Radar Online insider went on to reveal that Caitlyn Jenner was well aware of how scripted Keeping Up With the Kardashians allegedly is and supposedly knows that her former wife writes and directs each scene.

During Sunday night’s new episode of the show, Khloe Kardashian made her feelings for Caitlyn Jenner known, proclaiming that she isn’t not speaking to her because she is transgender. Instead, she explained, she’s not talking to Caitlyn Jenner because she is a “bad, mean person.”

To see more of the Kardashians and Jenners, tune into new episodes of the 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which air every Sunday night at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

