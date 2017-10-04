Millions of gamers around the world play Pokemon GO, making it one of the most popular games today. Niantic and The Pokemon Company have been very vigorous in releasing updates to keep players engaged with the game. In fact, it was announced recently that a new batch of Pokemon would be introduced in the upcoming Halloween event.

“October is here, and that means one thing: it’s time to start gearing up for Halloween! To help celebrate this spooky season, we’ve gathered together all the frightful fun that we’ve been working hard to bring you. Where will you go first? Make your choice, and prepare for a hauntingly good time!”

The Pokemon Company revealed what is in store for the Pokemon GO players this Halloween on Monday, Oct. 2. The Japanese company said that several kinds of stuff are coming later this month. It was also confirmed that gamers would be able to carve pumpkins again as part of the Halloween celebrations.

“The Halloween season is a special time in Pokémon GO. Plenty of good stuff is coming to the game later this October, and we can’t wait to get out and about to see what sort of excitement we can scare up while catching new Pokémon to fill out our Pokédex.”

This year, new stencils were added to bring more excitement including Alolan Meowth, Mimikyu, Popplio, Litten, and Rowlet among others. For starters, these stencils would help gamers create jack-o-lanterns. Pokemon GO players just need to grab the photos and start carving.

“Carving pumpkins is a popular Halloween tradition, so why not make your gourds a little more exciting with the addition of Pokémon? These awesome stencils will help guide you to having the coolest jack-o’-lanterns on the block.”

Niantic is known for hosting special events during holidays, so fans are not surprised to know about the imminent Halloween event. However, some players suggest that Generation 3 Pokemon might be released in the up and coming Pokemon GO event. BGR claims that there is a huge chance of having the next wave of pocket monsters next month after The Pokemon Company mentioned “new Pokemon” in its most recent blog post.

The news publication adds that it is the perfect time to release the new batch of pocket monsters. It was also revealed that a dug metadata suggest there would be 135 Generation 3 Pokemon coming in the game soon. While these reports could possibly be true, neither Niantic nor The Pokemon Company has confirmed anything as of yet. Hence, Pokemon GO players patiently waiting for the much-anticipated update should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, Niantic rolled out a surprise update to selected users earlier this week. ComicBook shares that the update contained bug fixes, but the company did not reveal what glitches were fixed. Some players claim that there are some changes in the quality of the images. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Pokemon Go.

