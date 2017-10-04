‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Returns To Claim Son — Victor’s Move Sets Up Bitter Custody Battle?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal Adam may finally be coming back to Genoa City in the next few weeks. A few months ago, Daytime Confidential suggested that CBS was working hard to recast the role of Adam Newman. If that’s true, Y&R could plan to pit brother against brother in a bitter custody battle over Christian.

At this time, CBS has not released any information to confirm or deny Michael Muhney would be reprising the role. Mal Young has taken the stance that he doesn’t want to talk about Adam’s character. It’s possible the reason he has been so tight-lipped is that he cannot say anything because it would be a spoiler.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will deliver a final blow to Nick in the coming week. Longtime Y&R viewers know what that crushing blow has to be — Christian’s real paternity. According to TV Insider, Young and the Restless had no interest in reveal Christian’s paternity unless Adam was on the canvas. So, the fact that is on the table again should tell the Y&R fans that Adam should come back in the next few weeks.

Young and the Restless spoilers state Nick (Joshua Morrow) will be outraged by the notion that he isn’t Christian’s father. It would suggest that he had no more right to the infant than Victor or Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). However, Nick will eventually settle down and declare it doesn’t matter because Christian is his son every way that really matters.

Today on #YR, Nick goes broke while Jack & Nikki prepare for battle. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/sMnX3AR56a pic.twitter.com/kyXczwalzF — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 4, 2017

The real blow will happen when Victor lets it slip out that Chelsea knew that Christian wasn’t his son all along. Young and the Restless spoilers state Victor could suggest that he and Chelsea decided together to keep him in the dark about the paternity secret.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that once Adam returns to Genoa City, everything will change. Victor will tell Adam that Christian is his son, planting the seeds for a bitter custody battle. Adam could decide that he wants to raise Christian after all. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Adam grieved for his son when he thought he died two years ago. Chelsea will leave Nick to reunite with Adam — Nick will be completely alone.

Young and the Restless seems to be setting the stage for a battle over Christian’s custody. According to Soap Central, Victor knows Nick stands to lose everything that is important to him and keeps warning him not to push him. Do you think Adam Newman is coming back to Genoa City? Do you think he’d take custody from Nick and raise Christian with Chelsea?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

