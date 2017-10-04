Chelsea Houska’s Ex-Boyfriend Adam Lind Is Allegedly Still Using Drugs

Chelsea Houska’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, is back in the headlines.

After being accused of failing a court-ordered drug test earlier this year, Adam Lind has allegedly continued to use drugs and according to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 dad is hardly seeing his two daughters, eight-year-old Aubree and four-year-old Paislee, at all.

On October 4, Radar Online shared a report, claiming that Adam Lind is allegedly depressed after quitting his role on Teen Mom 2 earlier this year and being dumped by his former fiancé, Stasia Huber.

“Stasia [Huber] moved out six months ago after he lied about drugs,” an insider close to Lind revealed to the outlet.

According to the report, Chelsea Houska’s former boyfriend, the father of her oldest child, reportedly tested positive for amphetamines and methampetamines after Paislee’s mom, Taylor Halbur, claimed in court documents that Lind was using either steroids or methamphetamines.

Although Adam Lind reportedly has the right to set up time with his youngest daughter, Paislee, he was reportedly been failing to do so and when it comes to his oldest daughter, Aubree, he “hardly” sees her anymore. As the outlet explained, Lind allegedly has the potential to be a good father to his two kids but he is failing to make an effort o maintain a healthy relationship with his girls and the insider said he doesn’t do much other than work and sleep.

Chelsea Houska’s boyfriend reportedly quit Teen Mom 2 prior to filming on Season 8 and has not posted on any of his social media pages for nearly one year.

Adam Lind may not be featured on Teen Mom 2 any longer but his name has come up and during one particular episode of Season 8, Chelsea Houska was seen speaking about his alleged drug use with a producer.

During their chat, Chelsea Houska told the producer that she wished her daughter didn’t have a “drug addict father.”

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

On another episode of the reality show, Aubree told her mother that she frequently spent time with Adam Lind’s now-ex-fiancee, Huber, as her father napped. At the time the episode was filmed, Lind was allegedly able to see his daughter every other weekend at his mother’s home.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]