Kim Kardashian Channels Blonde Marilyn Monroe In Instagram Pic, But Kanye West Caption Is Shockingly NSFW

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have one of the most famous relationships in the celebrity world, from that dramatically romantic engagement to her fairytale wedding. And while Kardashian has previously turned to Instagram to share photos of herself with West, Kim just posted a jaw-dropping caption that’s earning more attention than the accompanying picture.

Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde For Kanye West

Channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe in her pose and blonde hair color, Kardashian turned the spotlight on her romantic relationship with West by her intimate revelation in the Instagram caption. People Magazine pointed out that Kim’s caption shows that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has decided to hop on board the new internet trend.

While some trends, such as the Ice Bucket Challenge, are charmingly family friendly, the trend that Kardashian has chosen to follow is very much in the NSFW category. Called the “For The D” challenge by women and “For the P” challenge by men, it involves celebrities and their fans rapping about what they would do for sex, explained People.

Kim, 36, has treated her fans to a variety of hair colors. Now going with a platinum blonde hue, Kardashian posted a new photo of herself on Instagram on Tuesday. Although Kim flaunted her whittled waistline in her outfit of a tightly fitted sports bra and sweatpants, completing it with nude booties, Kardashian joined the NSFW trend in her caption about Kanye’s body part.

“I’d go blonde for that D.”

Khloe Kardashian promptly added to the NSFW factor with her response.

I’d go blonde for that D…???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 3, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

“You’re sooooo obsessed with that D,” wrote Khloe.

Kim Kardashian Gives Kanye Credit For Blonde Hair Origins

As for why Kim has gone blonde in the past, once again it’s all about her love for Kanye. In 2014, Kardashian admitted that West has a special preference when it comes to her hair hue.

“Kanye likes the blonde.”

Kim credited her new Marilyn Monroe hair color to famed hairstylist Chris Appleton. The transformation wasn’t just a one-day whim but a process, shared Kardashian. The reality TV star revealed that she had been discussing going blonde again for some time.

Now, Kim revealed that she is “so happy” that she made the decision to follow through and transform her hair. She admitted that she is aware many of her fans initially assumed that Kardashian was sporting a wig. But in reality, it’s all Kim.

“I know a lot of people initially thought I was wearing a wig, but it’s my real hair,” emphasized Kardashian. “My amazing stylist, Chris Appleton, dyed my hair and got it to the most perfect platinum, silvery-white color.”

Do Blondes Have More Fun?

Chris is so proud of Kim’s transformation that the hairstylist posted the reality TV star’s photo on Instagram. Appleton noted that Kardashian is testing the theory that “blondes have more fun.”

Guess who? Seeing if blondes have more fun! Silver white hair vibes! It's NYFW! Colour and cut by me #chrisappletonhair @kimkardashian Makeup @makeupbyariel A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Sep 6, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

While both Kim and her hairstylist emphasized that the hair is really Kardashian’s own locks, some of her fans expressed doubt.

“I thought it was a wig she was sporting,” wrote one follower.

“That’s literally impossible!!!” claimed another of the striking transformation.

Kim Kardashian’s Fans React To NSFW Caption About Kanye West

People Magazine noted that while other celebrities such as Keke Palmer have participated in the “For the D” challenge, it’s Kim’s caption about Kanye’s body that’s turning heads. Fans responded with their own NSFW comments about West.

One of Kardashian’s fans, however, expressed admiration for her bold decision to participate.

“I swear I fall more and more in love with her,” wrote Kim’s admirer.

Dishing about her hair transformation, Kardashian shared that it had been a goal for some time. She and Chris view her new hair as a modern-day version of the type of hue for which Marilyn Monroe was famed.

“Chris felt it would be a great transition from the super long, sleek hair we started doing last year in Paris,” revealed Kim. “We wanted a whole new vibe and the silver tone is such an iconic look — the modern version of platinum blonde.”

Kim Kardashian Credits More Than Hair Hue To Kanye

In addition to sharing that her blonde hair color is influenced by her love for West, Kardashian has previously revealed that she even lets Kanye choose and reject her outfits. In 2015, the Daily Mail noted what the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has said about her husband.

“She has credited Kanye West with improving her style, and previously said he encourages her to ‘dress sexier.'”

But just as Kim took some time to transform her hair color for West, she also took some time to adjust to the idea of letting Kanye toss out some of her clothes. She once confessed on a talk show that she cried when West chose to toss out some of her shoes and clothes.

Now, however, Kardashian has adjusted to accepting and going with Kanye’s preferences, as shown by her caption for her new blonde Instagram photo.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]