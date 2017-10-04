‘LPBW’ Star Jeremy Roloff Returns To Work After Audrey Admits To Postpartum Depression After Baby Ember

It’s pumpkin season, and that means it’s a busy time for the Roloff family. The stars of Little People, Big World own a farm in Hillsboro, Oregon, and their pumpkin patch is a huge attraction. That means it’s time for Jeremy Roloff to go back to work and spend time away from his wife Audrey and newborn daughter, Ember.

The couple welcomed their baby girl just a few weeks ago, and being new parents has been tougher than they expected–especially for Audrey. The new mom recently revealed on Instagram that she has been suffering from postpartum depression and mastitis, a breast tissue infection. She said she was prepared for the pain of childbirth, but not for what came after. The mastitis has resulted in engorged breasts, bruises, and blisters. She added that breastfeeding has been as painful as going through labor without medication.

The struggle has been difficult, and the barre instructor says she feels like she is failing her baby girl. However, she vows to keep going, because her daughter is worth it. Her husband told US Weekly that his wife is amazing and strong.

However, now that it’s the busy season at the farm and pumpkin picking has started, Jeremy has to head back to work and help his parents, Matt and Amy Roloff, while leaving his wife and daughter home alone.

“This was the first day that I was away pretty much the whole day from Auj and Ember and golly — miss them,” the 27-year-old said on Instagram. “Miss that little girl already. Now I know what it feels like, total dad zone.”

In Touch reports that throughout the day, Jeremy Roloff continued to post different clips to his Instagram story, giving fans a tour while riding a tractor. He also showed the pumpkin store and introduced three pigs named ham, bacon, and sausage.

For the last month, both Jeremy and Audrey have laid low on social media, opting instead to spend time with their baby. However, with each of them posting this weekend, it seems they are ready to share their lives again with fans.

Little People, Big World will return with new episodes this fall on TLC.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]