Kailyn Lowry Instagram: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Opens Up About New Series, ‘He Said, She Said’

Kailyn Lowry has released a statement about her upcoming book series with Javi Marroquin, He Said, She Said.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Javi Marroquin took to Twitter and Instagram on October 3 to reveal that his new book had been turned into a new series with his ex-wife and revealed the cover art for the publication. A short time later, Kailyn Lowry shared a message of her own in which she confirmed that she had also teamed up with Marroquin’s publisher, 13th and Joan.

In her post, Kailyn Lowry said that everyone has something to say about her life before asking fans how many people actually know the truth.

“Even though you’ve seen so much play out on TV, there are many sides to a story. In my case, there are two,” she wrote.

According to the reality star, fans have already heard what Javi Marroquin has to say and now, it’s time for her to set the record straight. Kailyn Lowry went on to reveal that while her new book does not yet have a released date, she will soon confirm when her new series of He Said, She Said books will be released.

Kailyn Lowry has already released two books, including 2014’s Pride Over Pity and 2016’s Hustle & Heart.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got married in 2012 and welcomed their son Lincoln, now three, in 2013. Then, in May 2016, as Marroquin was deployed in Qatar, Lowry confirmed to press that she had decided to end her marriage after just three years. Since then, the couple has struggled to maintain a civil co-parenting relationship with one another.

In addition to Lincoln, Kailyn Lowry is mom to seven-year-old Isaac from her past romance with Jo Rivera and to Lux Russell, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, their family, and their co-stars, including Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin will also be seen in the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, which premieres on WEtv on October 13 at 9 p.m.

