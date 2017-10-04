Sisters Of Marilou Danley On Las Vegas Shooter: ‘I Thank Him For Sparing My Sister’s Life’

The nation’s interest is on Marilou Danely, 62, today, who is the girlfriend of Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas shooter who has now made a place in the nation’s history books for his cold-blooded massacre. Danley arrived back in the U.S. Tuesday night, where she was met by FBI agents at the Los Angeles International Airport after arriving at the airport in a wheelchair.

Paddock, who killed himself after unleashing the deadliest mass shooting this nation has seen in modern history, lived with his girlfriend Marilou Danley. There are high hopes today across many of the law enforcement agencies that Danley can offer some insight as to the motive of Paddock’s shooting, reports NBC News.

According to Fox & Friends on their Wednesday morning live broadcast, law enforcement officials believe at least two months of planning went into Paddock’s massacre. Danley’s two sisters, who were interviewed from their home in Australia on local news, conveyed that it’s their belief that Paddock sent Danely away so he could carry out his plan.

One of the sister’s added, “in that sense, I thank him for sparing my sister’s life, but that won’t compensate the 59 people’s lives.” They believe their sister may offer some insight into Paddock’s mindset, but they also believe she had no prior knowledge of his plans to embark on this horrific massacre.

Law Enforcement officials are calling Danley “a person of interest.” Despite her sisters’ belief that Paddock sent her away, there are some concerns about a money trail that leads to the Philippines where Danley was at the time of this massacre. The sisters told reporters that Paddock “surprised” her sister with a trip to the Phillippines after saying he was able to get a “cheap ticket” for her to travel there.

EXCLUSIVE: Marilou Danley, girlfriend of the Las Vegas gunman, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport. More: https://t.co/LObba2CM6i pic.twitter.com/mpqNMKNqEJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 4, 2017

Danley’s travel log shows that she travels on an Australian passport and her journey over the last few weeks was more entailed than just a trip to the Phillippines.

Danley’s travel records were obtained byABC News and they showed that Danley had arrived in the Philippines from Tokyo on September 25. From there she had left the Philippines’ capital Manila for Hong Kong on September 22. This travel record, coupled with the $100,000 that Paddock wired to an account in the Phillippines a week before the massacre, has left some unanswered questions.

It is not known who received the wired money that Paddock sent or what it was intended to be used for. Was it meant for Danley or someone else in that country? Law enforcement officials are looking for the answer to this bizarre mystery. But, this isn’t the first time “suspicious activity” has been noted when it comes to money and Paddock. According to The Independent:

“In the last three years, more than 200 reports about Paddock’s activities, particularly large transactions at casinos, have been filed with the authorities, according to media reports. While some mentioned ‘suspicious activity’, others were simply currency transaction reports that casinos are obliged to file when a customer withdraws or deposits more than $10,000 in cash.”

Social media has taken an interest in Danley, with many people finding it hard to believe she was oblivious to Paddock’s plans. Twitter users are sharing their thoughts on this shooting being something more than meets the eye with terrorist conspiracy theories running wild.

Marilou Danley, girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter, landed at LAX and was met by federal investigators. Story to come https://t.co/MJe8tirZAC pic.twitter.com/NOS7sS4l25 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 4, 2017

If that $100,000 was sent to Danley, it would seem to go against the grain of what other people have said about the couple. The sister’s believed Paddock acquired a “cheap ticket” for their sister to travel to the Philippines. People who work at a local Starbucks painted the picture of a verbally abusive Paddock when it came to Danley, which seems to have a foundation in money that he spends on her.

According to the New York Daily News, they cite one incident in particular where Paddock berated Daley in Starbucks. Esperanza Mendoza is the supervisor of the Starbucks inside the Virgin River Casino in Mesquite, Nevada, where the couple frequently got their coffee, He told of one incident to reporters:

“It happened a lot….He would glare down at her and say with a mean attitude, ‘You don’t need my casino card for this. I’m paying for your drink, just like I’m paying for you.”

All of these reports coming in have painted a picture that goes against the grain of how other people in Paddock and Daley’s family saw this couple, according to recent reports. Paddock’s brother sees him as a rich man invested in helping his family members. The sisters see their sister Marilou as someone who would never stay with someone who had a tendency to be violent, yet the home they shared contained an arsenal of weapons. Many of the social media users have brought up these inconsistences.

Couple this with the amount of time Paddock spent planning this massacre, along with the many weapons and rounds of ammunition he had with him and in his home, something doesn’t seem to add, claim many social media users today. Paddock had no military or law enforcement background, but yet his strategic placement of firearms throughout the hotel room just doesn’t add up with the background they’ve found on this man so far. The shooting went on for 9-11 minutes, officials report in their press conference Tuesday night, they also stress that it appears a great amount of planning went into this.

[Featured Image uncredited/AP Images]