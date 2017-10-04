Kylie Jenner Pregnant: Former Boyfriend Tyga Still Can’t Believe It?

Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, Tyga, is reportedly in shock over the news of her alleged pregnancy.

Although the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and cosmetics mogul has not yet confirmed that she is expecting a baby girl with her current boyfriend, Travis Scott, a new report claims Tyga is heartbroken over the news.

“It’s still not real to him that Kylie is pregnant. It will actually become a reality when he sees pictures of her with her child and he is not looking forward to that day,” a source close to the rapper told Hollywood Life on October 4.

News of Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy first hit the web last month and a short time later, it was revealed that her older half sister, Kim Kardashian, was expecting her third child, via surrogate, with husband Kanye West. Meanwhile, her other half sister, Khloe Kardashian, is rumored to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

While Kylie Jenner is staying mum about her rumored pregnancy, she has been sporting baggy T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants for the past several weeks, which is quite out of the ordinary for the longtime reality star.

According to Hollywood Life‘s report, Tyga isn’t looking forward to a confirmation of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, nor is he looking forward to the moment that her alleged first child arrives. As the insider explained, the rapper is experiencing an odd set of emotions at the moment and once Jenner’s potential baby arrives, he will likely become even more upset.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Kylie Jenner and Tyga ended their relationship earlier this year and just weeks later, she stepped out with Travis Scott. Since then, the couple has been going strong and at the end of last month, they were seen together in Las Vegas.

According to a TMZ report last week, Kylie Jenner is having a baby girl and is believed to be about five months pregnant, which means that she and Travis Scott wasted no time conceiving a child and reportedly did so just weeks into their romance. The outlet also said that Jenner is reportedly due to give birth in January.

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]