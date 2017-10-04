Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson Ready For Marriage? Exes Get Serious With Their Lovers

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson may finally get married soon after going through a highly-publicized breakup a couple of years ago. However, the exes will be having their dream wedding with their respective partners, FKA Twigs and Stella Maxwell, and not with each other – to the dismay of some Twilight fans, who wanted to see them walk the aisle together.

Just over a month ago, Stewart and Pattinson gave their fans hope of reconciliation when the 31-year-old actor allegedly reached out to his ex-girlfriend for career advice. As previously reported on Inquisitr, the British heartthrob feels that he can learn a lot from the award-winning actress that’s why he was often seen in Los Angeles or on location so he can focus on his career.

A source told Life & Style that Robert and Kristen’s reconnection had made FKA upset. He allegedly wanted to get married to the 29-year-old singer, but things have changed as he tries to get to a certain level of stardom. Pattinson and Twigs reportedly called off their engagement after fighting about his reunion with his ex-girlfriend.

However, a new report emerged that Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs are ready to get married again. According to Life & Style, the lovebirds realized that they miss each other after a quick cool off. So Robert reportedly moved into FKA’s home in London and now wants to give his lady her dream wedding.

Kristen Stewart, on the other hand, has become very close to her partner Stella Maxwell again. According to Celebrity Insider, the 27-year-old actress and the Victoria’s Secret Angel have moved in together to a new apartment and are planning their future together. They have reportedly been talking about marriage as well because she doesn’t want this relationship to end up like her other messy romances.

“It is typically impulsive on her part, but she insists Stella is the love of her life and she wants to lock her down,” a close pal revealed. “She may come off confident, but deep down, Kristen is actually pretty insecure.”

A couple of months ago, Stewart and Maxwell crashed the wedding of Winnipeg brides Kristen and Kayleigh Jennings. One of the brides told CBC that the owner of the place where they held their reception asked their permission for the lesbian couple to have a few drinks with the newlyweds.

The Jennings admitted that they felt a bit weird having strangers at their wedding, but Kristen and Stella didn’t steal the spotlight and were fun guests. The famous couple reportedly drank, danced and even requested songs. Their presence at this intimate event must already be a hint that the lesbian lovers are considering marriage in their future plans.

Since Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are both happy in their current relationship, it is not surprising if they get married to their respective partners soon. While the Good Time star is more likely to tie the knot ahead of his ex-girlfriend, the Personal Shopper actress may just surprise everyone that she is already hitched.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images]