Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Reportedly Wants To Be Known As ‘John’

Having famous parents can put a child in the spotlight from the day they are born; but when you are the first biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, it can take your popularity to a whole new level. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt will never know what it’s like to be a regular kid; and, the eleven-year-old continues to make headlines because of her incredible genes, her fashion choices, and now, her gender identity.

After a year of lockdown following her divorce announcement from Pitt, E! News and other media outlets followed Jolie as she started to appear on various red carpets to promote her film First They Killed My Father with her six children. While the media and fans focused on the beautiful dresses Jolie wore, they also noticed her daughter’s suits.

Jolie-Pitt’s style choices resembled that of her brothers Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, and Knox, nine, instead of sisters Zahara, 12 and Vivienne, nine. Life & Style says that her clothes have fueled rumors that Jolie-Pitt is transgender.

It all started back in 2008 (Jolie-Pitt was two) when Pitt told Oprah Winfrey that his daughter said she wanted to be called John.

“She only wants to be called John. John or Peter. So, it’s a Peter Pan thing,” he said. “So, we’ve got to call her John. ‘Shi, do you want…’ – ‘John. I’m John.’ And then I’ll say, ‘John, would you like some orange juice?’ And she goes, ‘No!’ So, you know, it’s just that kind of stuff that’s cute to parents, and it’s probably really obnoxious to other people.”

Then in 2010, Jolie told Vanity Fair that her daughter wanted to be a boy. So, the actress had her daughter’s hair cut off and let her wear boy’s clothes. She also said Shiloh “thinks she’s one of the brothers.”

Fast forward to 2015, and Radar Online reported that Jolie-Pitt had told her parents she wants to be a boy and they were looking for a trans expert to get advice. The magazine’s insider said Jolie and Pitt were doing their best to protect their daughter from bullies.

Neither Angelina Jolie nor Brad Pitt has ever referred to their daughter as transgender, but as previously reported by Inquisitr, model Amber Rose did on Instagram. Rose wrote about how gorgeous “John Jolie-Pitt” is and then ended the caption with the hashtag #transkid.

