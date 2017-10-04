’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Mohamed Jbali Offered $10,000 For An Usual Role, Danielle Mullins’ Reaction

While Mohamed Jbali’s ex, Danielle Mullins, is still following him around intending to collect a $12,500 payday from his immigration expenses, he has been offered a $10,000 adult film deal. The 90 Day Fiancé star, who has faced serious drama with his ex, Danielle, balked at the opportunity, however, saying that they didn’t know who they were asking.

Mohamed Jbali didn’t get into specifics when it came to who was offering him the role or what it entailed, but he did say that they were offering the big payday for a one day shoot. According to Radar Online,the Tunisian reality TV star turned down the offer.

He did reveal on his personal Instagram that he thought about it for a hot minute, especially considering the $10,000 on the table was pretty tempting. Ultimately, though, he decided it wasn’t for him and he would pass on it.

His ex, Danielle Mullins Jbali, gave her reaction to the news, saying she didn’t think he would ever do anything like that. While the pair were definitely mis-matched on 90 Day Fiancé, at least Danielle seems to know a couple of things about her ex.

Danielle and Mohamed divorced in March of this year after a very rocky marriage. The pair still appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and are a big ratings boost, even though Mohamed has hinted that he is more than sick of the drama.

Danielle Mullins recently signed with the same company that represented Honey Boo Boo’s mother, Mama June. Rumors swirled that she would be getting her own makeover show in the wake of her divorce with Mohamed, possibly similar to Mama June’s From Not to Hot or Khloe Kardashian’s Revenge Body. However, it appears that Danielle has broken up with her management company after they called her “unstable,” a claim which she denies.

Aside from suing Mohamed Jbali for $12,500 (plus court fees), Danielle Mullins claims that she has moved on and is now with another boyfriend. Mohamed Jbali still resides in the United States and has not been deported back to Tunisia, despite earlier rumors. He continues to appear on the TLC hit.

