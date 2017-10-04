‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Hunt Delivers Shocking Clues – Kate Stunned By Clyde

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that everyone will pitch in to find Will (Chandler Massey). Ben’s (Robert Scott Wilson) revelation that Will is alive will have the residents of Salem leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to find their golden boy. While Ben is the obvious person to question, he is not willing to divulge what he knows about Will’s whereabouts. During a therapy session with Ben, Marlena (Deirdre Hall) will try to gather some information about her grandson, but Ben will remain tight-lipped. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Hope (Kristian Alfonso) will have more luck than Marlena. When she interrogates Ben, he will drop a solid lead that will aid them in their efforts to find Will.

But it is only when Sonny (Freddie Smith) asks Kate (Lauren Koslow) to do something unpleasant that a real chance of finding Will develops. Kate agrees, for her grandson’s sake, and she confronts Clyde (James Read) during the week of October 9. According to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, Kate’s ex knows something about Will that he is keeping a secret. During her visit to prison, Clyde enjoys the fact that he is the one with the power since he has knowledge about Will. Eventually, he blurts out a key piece of information that will set them on the right track to finding Will.

As promised: one shameless shirtless photo. A post shared by Chandler Massey (@therealcmassey) on Aug 11, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Kate will tell Roman (Josh Taylor), Marlena and John (Drake Hogestyn) what happened with Clyde. They will be shocked by Kate’s news and before long Sonny and the rest of Salem will also be filled in about Clyde’s revelation. Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Clyde’s information may lead them to Memphis in a quest to find the young Horton. Thus the road trip including Sami (Alison Sweeney), Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and the rest of the Salem clan will commence. What will they find in Memphis? Do you think they have been sent on a wild goose chase? Could this tie in with the rumors that EJ DiMera has been recast and is returning to Salem? Let us know what you think by commenting below.

[Featured Image by Omar Vega/Invision/AP Images]