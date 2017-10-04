Jessa Duggar Seewald’s Behavior Has ‘Counting On’ Fans Saying That She Wears The Pants In Her Relationship

Jessa Duggar Seewald ignored her husband’s wishes on the most recent episode of Counting On, and now some fans are convinced that she wears the pants in her marriage.

Jessa Duggar doesn’t literally wear pants, so she wasn’t looking for a gently-worn pair of jeans or dress slacks when she went thrift store shopping on Counting On. Jessa’s goal was to find something nice for her two young sons to wear to Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding, but she got a little distracted during the shopping trip. As reported by the Duggar Family Blog, a couple of stick horses caught her eye as she was preparing to leave the thrift store. Jessa called the bargain toys the “find of the century,” and she explained why she wanted to buy them so badly.

“When I was little, all of us older siblings had stick horses, and we loved those things,” Jessa told the Counting On cameras. “We would have little rodeos and races and stuff, and we wore those things out.”

Unfortunately, her husband didn’t share her excitement over the find. According to Ben Seewald, he agreed to accompany Jessa Duggar on the thrift store trip because she needed him to keep their oldest son Spurgeon busy while she did the shopping. However, Ben wasn’t going to let his wife purchase whatever she wanted without putting up a fight. He tried to put his foot down after Jessa saw two rocking horses that she just had to have, telling her that he thought it was best to stick to buying the stick horses.

Ben argued that the rocking horses wouldn’t fit in their van, and Jessa responded by saying that they could “make it work.” However, the size of the toys wasn’t Ben’s only concern. He pointed out that thrift store clothing can be put in the washer and dryer, but stick horses and rocking horses cannot.

“I didn’t know how clean these things might be,” Ben said.

Jessa Duggar reassured her husband that she would check the toys for bed bugs, and she ultimately won the showdown over the toy horses.

These two love being together! A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Sep 27, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

After seeing Jessa get her way, some Counting On viewers speculated that this is how things always go in the Seewald household.

“I love how Ben tries to offer input, but he knows he gets absolutely no say in the marriage, or child raising, or pretty much anything,” wrote one fan on the Counting On Facebook page.

As reported by the Hollywood Gossip, the Duggars believe that wives should submit to their husbands. This view is based on scripture, and it’s an important tenet of the family’s fundamentalist Christian faith. However, Jessa’s behavior at the thrift store was so far from being submissive that it had fans begging her husband to stand up to her.

“Tell her to stop getting that old dirty stuff. Your husband said don’t get that JUNK!,” read another Facebook comment.

While talking about her husband’s aversion to buying used items, Jessa Duggar mocked his fear of bugs and germs.

“Ben’s a little more cautious like, ‘Are you sure you want to try on that hat? Might have lice in it, you know,'” she said, mimicking her husband’s voice.

Jessa explained that her and her husband’s difference of opinion on used toys comes from their different upbringings. Jessa’s parents had to keep 19 children entertained, which means that they had to bargain hunt for toys. The Duggars shopped at so many thrift stores and yard sales that their family mantra became, “Buy used, save the difference.” Ben’s family didn’t have to do this.

Thank you, Grandma D! It's like Christmas in August! Spurgeon is so excited about all his new wooden toys from @rhealanasofnwa! #BuyUsedSaveTheDifference (P.S. All this for less than $30!!!) A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Ben could have exercised his authority over his wife and forbidden her from buying the used horse toys, but he didn’t do so because he eventually decided that the purchase wasn’t “really that big of a deal.”

“You know, she really wants to get these,” he said of Jessa Duggar’s thrift store finds. “So, you know, just let her get them.”

[Featured Image by Ben Seewald/Facebook]