Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock ‘Notorious’ For Abusing Girlfriend Marilou Danley In Public

Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock, was verbally abusive towards his girlfriend in public, according to the coffee staff at Starbucks in their hometown of Mesquite, Nevada, the Independent reports.

Baristas who used to serve the couple said the 64-year-old former accountant was often “rude” and “mean” to his partner Marilou Danley every time they came to order coffee.

Supervisor Esperanza Mendoza told Los Angeles Times she often saw Paddock treating Ms. Danley like dirt. One such time, she said, occurred when Ms. Danley asked Paddock for his casino card so she could pay for their coffee. The card was often loaded with credits won from gambling on electronic machines.

“He would glare down at her and say — with a mean attitude — ‘You don’t need my casino card for this. I’m paying for your drink, just like I’m paying for you.’ Then she would softly say, ‘OK’ and step back behind him. He was so rude to her in front of us,” she said.

“It happened a lot,” the supervisor added.

The couple reportedly always had the same order — a large mocha cappuccino for Paddock and a medium caramel macchiato for Danley.

The staff said Stephen Paddock towered over Marilou Danley as she stood “elbow-high” to him.

NEW: NBC News reporting Stephen Paddock recently transferred $100,000 to account in the Philippines, where his girlfriend has family ties. pic.twitter.com/nWIR9oK4uk — Kelsey Thomas (@KelseyNews3LV) October 3, 2017

Ms. Mendoza added that Paddock looked like he never slept much because he always had large bags under his eyes.

Another employee from the coffee shop said Paddock was always quiet and seemed occupied “in his own world.” He also appeared “rude” and would not allow his girlfriend to order for herself.

“He didn’t let her talk,” the barista added.

“It happened a lot”: Workers at Las Vegas’ shooters local Starbucks recall his nasty treatment of his girlfriend https://t.co/Zh2gkc5l3f — KTLA (@KTLA) October 3, 2017

Marilou Danley, 62, was in her home country, the Philippines, when Stephen Paddock opened fire on crowds at the Route 91 Harvest festival from his 32nd floor room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, leaving 59 people dead and 527 injured.

Danley has recently returned to the U.S. and was met by FBI agents at the Los Angeles airport. She is currently cooperating with U.S. officials as they continue to investigate the tragic incident. Danley is looking to clear her name of any involvement in what is now billed as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Stephen Paddock reportedly killed himself before the police stormed his 32nd-floor hotel room, where they found 23 guns. The police also found more than 19 firearms and explosives inside his home at the retirement community located 90 miles north-east of Las Vegas.

[Featured Image by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/AP Images]