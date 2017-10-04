Blake Shelton Surprises Gwen Stefani With $60K Diamond Necklace For Her Birthday

Blake Shelton certainly went all out to make sure that Gwen Stefani felt like a queen on her birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The country superstar reportedly gifted the No Doubt singer with a gorgeous piece of jewelry worth $60,000!

According to Hollywood Life, Blake Shelton surprised Gwen Stefani on her 48th birthday with a vintage Cartier collar necklace with a total of 12.50 karats of diamonds set in 18k white gold. Gwen was reportedly so thrilled upon receiving her boyfriend’s lavish gift that she had to “fight back tears.”

“The sparkler Blake picked out himself set him back over $60,000. Gwen was floored when she received the sweet, generous birthday gift. She fought back the tears as she opened the box and can’t wait for the next special occasion with Blake to wear the gorgeous new jewelry.”

Gwen Stefani’s special day actually started with a low-key, Barbie-themed birthday bash at home, as seen on her Instagram Stories posts. The singer shared clips of the gifts she received from friends–donuts, pink and white roses, and a bunch of Barbie balloons.

Earlier that day, Blake Shelton also publicly greeted his lady love by tweeting a sweet birthday message. Naturally, fans went crazy over this public display of affection, and many commented to urge the two to seal the deal and get married.

“Happy Birthday, Gwen Stefani!!! Why don’t you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!!” Blake wrote, referring to the song they wrote and recorded together.

This is the second time for Gwen Stefani to be celebrating her birthday with the 41-year-old country crooner and The Voice coach. The two began dating after their very high-profile divorces with their respective partners, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, in 2015. After months of pubic flirtations and rumors, they both confirmed that they were an official couple in November that year. Since then, they have adorably flaunted their romance both on the set of The Voice and on social media.

Blake Shelton’s expensive gift didn’t come as a surprise, as the lovers are fond of spoiling each other. For Blake’s 41st birthday in June, Gwen reportedly gave her beau a vintage pocket watch worth $30,000. According to Hollywood Life, the watch is around 200 years old and is a valuable collector’s item.

The duo spent three seasons working on The Voice together, where Blake is a mainstay coach. Although Gwen is no longer part of the show, it’s cute how the couple still actively supports each other’s professional lives. On her social media accounts, Gwen has been promoting Blake’s new single, “I’ll Name the Dogs.” In turn, Blake has changed his profile pic on Twitter to Gwen’s Christmas album cover.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]