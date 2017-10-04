Many fans are now looking forward to Rick and Morty Season 4 after the series’ third installment concluded on Sunday, Oct. 1. Adult Swim has yet to confirm the show’s imminent fourth season. However, one of the animated series’ co-creators teased that the popular American adult science-fiction sitcom would be back for another installment.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Dan Harmon said that he is about to start doing Rick and Morty Season 4. The 44-year-old American writer-producer said he wants to prove that he had improved his craft of making animated series through the first 10 episodes of the show’s imminent fourth installment. He also vowed to produce 14 episodes in the next season.

“I’m still learning how to do the show efficiently while catering to the perfectionist in all of us. I would like to think I’ve learned enough from my mistakes in season 3 that we could definitely do 14 now, but then I have to say, “Yeah but you’re the guy who says we can do 14 who turned out to be wrong so we’re not listening to you now.”

Dan shared that his he is currently learning how to produce more episodes without compromising its quality. The voice actor added he learned a lot from his mistakes in the third installment. He, then, assured avid followers of the show that Rick and Morty Season 4 would have 14 high-quality episodes to prove that he has grown as a creator.

“The nice healthy way to approach this is I want to prove it with the first 10 of Season 4 — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it’s so easy that we’ll earn additional episodes. Because I never got this far [working on NBC’s] Community. I fell apart in Season 3 of Community and got fired in Season 4. Now I’m about to do season 4 of Rick and Morty and want to prove that I’ve grown.”

As for its official release, NME shares that Rick and Morty Season 4 could possibly premiere in Christmas 2018. The publication reports that Mr. Poopybutthole teased that the fourth season is happening soon at the post-credits of the third installment’s finale episode. “Mr. Poopybutthole does reference a ‘Santa Claus beard’ – which could have been a clue to a Christmas 2018 release,” the news outlet claims.

There are also theories claiming that another episode would be released before Rick and Morty Season 4 premieres. A Reddit user claimed that the third installment is not over yet and its last episode would come out over the holidays. “Given the way the way Season 3 aired on April Fools and a few other factors, my theory is the season might not be over just yet,” a certain TheMistling claimed.

See you for Season Four in like a really long time #RickandMorty — [adult swim] (@adultswim) October 2, 2017

NME adds that Rick and Morty Season 4 might focus on the rekindled marriage of Jerry and Beth, who reportedly called off their divorce. While these speculations could be true, it is important to note that Adult Swim has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Hence, avid viewers of the show should take everything lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for more spoilers, news, and updates about the show!