‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rain Brown Posts Throwback Pic Of Alaska, Where Are The Browns Now?

Billy Brown and his family are moving on from their life in the Alaskan wilderness. As seen in the last season of Alaskan Bush People, the family has closed down Browntown since their mom Ami has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Billy and Ami have spent a good part of their lives fighting to raise their seven children in the Bush, away from modern society. This has made saying goodbye so difficult, especially for the younger kids who have been so used to their unique and independent way of life.

Rain Brown Misses Alaska

Rain Brown, Billy and Ami’s youngest daughter, recently took to Instagram to post an emotional throwback picture to the last time she was in Juneau, Alaska. Apparently, the 14-year-old took a selfie in front of glaciers and a picturesque view before she finally said her farewells.

“[Throwback] to my last time in AK,” Rain wrote in the caption.

It was spent with some of my favorite people, and I couldn’t have asked for a better goodbye to Juneau.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7, documented the Brown family’s departure from Browntown as they temporarily relocated to Los Angeles for Ami’s cancer treatment. In Episode 7, Rain and her older siblings Snowbird and Bear returned to Alaska to pack up what’s left of their things and close down their home for good. This episode was aired in August, but according to the show, the scenes were filmed two to four months before.

In her recent IG post, Rain Brown expressed how much she misses her old home. The teenager added that she hopes to be able to return someday.

I hope to go back one day but for now, I got to say my last words in a very beautiful way.

Have The Browns Moved To Colorado?

In the show’s season finale, Billy Brown announced that their family will be settling to a 40-acre ranch in Colorado as soon as Ami finishes with her cancer treatment in LA. Because the show is currently off-the-air, updates from the family are scarce. However, fans confirmed that the Alaskan Bush People matriarch has completed her first round of radiation and chemotherapy sessions.

Rain’s latest social media posts were tagged in Los Angeles, which means that the Brown family is still in California. However, the Alaskan Bush People Exposed Facebook group reported on Saturday that Bam Bam Brown, Billy and Ami’s second son, has been spotted in Cortez, Colorado. This may hint that the Browns are finally making their way to their new home.

Not everyone in the family is joining the move, though. According to the same FB group, Noah Brown was recently sighted with his girlfriend in Montana. Noah has previously announced in the show that he didn’t want to move to Colorado. The 24-year-old told Billy and Ami that he wants to stay behind and serve as a local sheriff.

Rain & Bird are here to deliver a special #thankyou to the fans for all of their love, support and letters this season ❤️ #alaskanbushpeople pic.twitter.com/EA53UWtLKU — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) August 24, 2017

Alaskan Bush People fans! Do you miss seeing the Brown family in the Alaskan wilderness? What are your favorite memories of the Brown family from past episodes? Share in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Rainy Brown/Instagram]