‘The Walking Dead’ Alum To Appear In ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 19, See Brighton Sharbino All Grown Up

Brighton Sharbino starred on The Walking Dead as Lizzie, the unstable child survivor who Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) killed. It was a memorable scene that made “look at the flowers” the subject of hundreds of memes. The child star is growing up and landed a new gig. Expect to see her in Law & Order: SVU Season 19, Episode 4.

Possible spoilers are ahead. If you do not want to risk finding anything out, then stop reading right now.

NBC released the synopsis for Law & Order: SVU Season 19, Episode 4. Titled “No Good Reason,” it is rumored that this is the installment that will be the Special Victims Unit‘s answer to 13 Reasons Why.

In the episode description, it is stated that a teenager vanishes after other students make her a target of cyberbullying attacks. Brighton Sharbino is the classmate who disappears. As with all of Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) cases, this one will be complicated.

This is not her first acting gig since her demise in The Walking Dead. Sharbino has an extensive acting resume, especially for someone so young. She has been credited with appearances in Miracles From Heaven, Once Upon A Time, True Detective, NCIS, and The New Normal. She is also known for Prime Suspects, Hannah Montana, and the television series Friday Night Lights.

After Lizzie’s death in TWD, some viewers went to the actress’ Facebook page and bullied the star. They were confusing the actress for her character. At one point, Sharbino’s mother had to chime in and respectfully defended her daughter. She also reminded fans that she was a child and was just playing a role.

The Walking Dead alum might still be young, but is already a professional. Those that have met the actress recall her appearing at Walker Stalker conventions. She was kind and gracious to fans, always ready to take a photograph or sign an autograph. She also appeared to be really down to Earth and always had a big smile for the people she met.

Are you looking forward to seeing Brighton Sharbino in Law & Order: SVU Season 19, Episode 4? What do you think of another alum of The Walking Dead being cast in the show?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sundance]