‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam Chooses Current Jason, Not Patient 6 Despite Overwhelming Evidence

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sam (Kelly Monaco) will choose the current Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) over Patient 6 (Steve Burton). Recently, in an attempt to fish about Dr. Bensch’s (James DePaiva) relationship status, she mentioned that she would like to throw a welcome home party for her husband. Sam would like to play matchmaker and set her mother, Alexis, and Dr. Bensch up and the party would be a great excuse to have them both over. It’s clear that she can’t wait for her life to settle down once again. However, she could never have anticipated the arrival of Patient 6 who is making his way back to Port Charles.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that the party would be the perfect opportunity to introduce Patient 6 to the residents of Port Charles. Burton’s character would be curious as to the celebration and he could see his old life from afar. It remains to be seen whether he would make his entrance at the party or not, but General Hospital spoilers do suggest that his return will send shockwaves through Port Charles. Of course, there will be those who support Patient 6 as Jason, and those who think that the current Jason is the real deal.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) have made it clear that they miss the old Stone Cold Jason who always had their backs. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Monica (Leslie Charleson), Jake (Hudson West) and Liz (Rebecca Herbst) would also prefer the Stone Cold version of Jason. Back then, Jason’s nephew Michael (Chad Duell) was also a lot closer to Jason than he is now, so he might also want Burton’s Jason back. Franco’s memories of twins will also spark questions as to who the real Jason is as well.

According to the latest General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sam will not believe that Burton is Jason. Patient 6 will recant his tale of his harrowing ordeal but Sam will be steadfast in her belief that Miller is Jason Morgan. They obviously share a strong bond because they have raised their children together, and when Jason recently got shot it was her love that carried him through. General Hospital spoilers hint that the current Jason may push her into looking at the possibility that Patient 6 may be the real Jason. Do you think Sam should stay with the current version of Miller’s Jason? Should Stone Cold Jason have a chance to have the family life that he should have had? Will Sam choose love over history?

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwelll/Invision/AP Images]