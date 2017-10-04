‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Josh McDermitt On Eugene And Team Negan, Story Opposite Of Comics

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers reveal what side of the fence Eugene Porter is really on. There were theories that he would switch sides again, somewhat following the character from Robert Kirkman’s comic books. However, in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Josh McDermitt indicated that is not going to happen. He assured fans that Eugene is Team Negan and the story is the opposite of the comics.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the AMC series.

Josh McDermitt said that Eugene Porter is with Negan and the Saviors. The actor explained that Eugene is looking out for himself and it’s about self-preservation. This is similar to what has been said about the character in recent months. However, fans were holding onto hope that he would come to his senses.

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers tease that the character won’t have the same story as his comic book counterpart.

“He’s doing what he has to do to survive and to live. If that means helping Negan and the others, then that’s what that means.”

In the TWD comic books, Negan abducts Eugene and the villain tells him to side with the Saviors. He doesn’t do it, though. This won’t happen in the television show.

“We’re doing a completely different story from that and that’s always exciting. When we talk about things from the comics bringing… I mean, sure, you can’t not kill Abraham, or at least Glenn, because that’s such a huge milestone from the comics. But there are other stories that they’re able to remix and so moving forward, I think we’re kind of in uncharted territory for Eugene and it’s really exciting to see what’s going to happen.”

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers indicate that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln,) Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus,) and the others will win the war. However, lives will be lost. Some are wondering if Eugene Porter will be one of them.

He won’t be able to go back to Alexandria after siding with Negan. If he isn’t killed, then he will be an outcast, forced to survive on his own. Everyone knows how that has worked out in the past for him.

One person that definitely won’t die is Negan. In the comic books, he gets captured after snapping Rick’s leg and is held prisoner. However, Rick and Negan will be forced to work together in the future when a new threat comes along. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out in the end.

Just a normal day on set with Eugene and Tara. #TWDFamily A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Oct 3, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

What do you think of what Josh McDermitt teased about The Walking Dead Season 8? AMC airs the premiere on October 22.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]