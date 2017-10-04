‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Hits Victor, Billy’s Fake Jabot Scoop, Myrna Wants Graham To Hurt Dina

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, October 4, reveal that Billy (Jason Thompson) falls into the trap that Jack (Peter Bergman) sets for him. He goes to Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) house with a plan to access Jabot files on her laptop. He waits until Phyllis leaves the house for a massage appointment before accessing Jabot files on her laptop.

Billy Gets A Fake Jabot Scoop

Later, Billy provides Victoria (Amelia Heinle) with an update on his latest Jabot scoop. Victoria feels conflicted. Although she does not approve of Billy’s methods, she is unable to resist taking advantage of the information he provides.

Billy’s latest information theft from Jabot files suggests that Jack’s company is making deep cuts to its men’s line. Billy suggests to Victoria that Brash & Sassy could take advantage of Jabot’s apparent tactical blunder by expanding its own men’s line. Victoria is wary of the plan but Billy insists they need to take advantage of the intelligence, and Victoria agrees.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, October 5, reveal that Billy begins to have doubts about his plan, but he pushes ahead. Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 9 reveal that Billy’s plan runs into trouble. Jack may finally get his long-sought revenge against Billy.

Jack Is Ready To Pounce

Ravi (Abhi Sinha) announces he has detected that Billy has used Dina’s (Marla Adams) password again. He reports to Jack that this is evidence that Billy has taken the bait. Jack is confident that his plan will work and that Billy will plan his next step for Brash & Sassy using the misleading information he planted in Jabot files.

The truth is that Jack plans to do the exact opposite of what Billy expects him to do. Jack plans to double the budget for Jabot’s men’s lines. The false information he provided means that Billy and Victoria will find out the truth only when it is too late.

Brash & Sassy will move to commit a heavy outlay to its own men’s line. This could lead to a heavy loss for Brash & Sassy when the anticipated increase in market share fails to materialize.

Dina Demands The Truth From Graham

Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, October 4, state that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is forced to admit to Dina (Marla Adams) that Graham (Max Shippee) was not responsible for the breach of Jabot systems. However, she warns Dina that Graham is up to no good and repeats her claim that Graham lied that his mother is dead. Ashley leaves in a huff soon after Graham walks in.

Dina then faces Graham and asks him whether it is true that his mother is really alive. Graham knows he is cornered, so he admits the truth, but he adds that he is paying for her to stay at a retirement facility. Dina seems satisfied with Graham’s explanation.

Billy gets busted on 'The Young and the Restless' https://t.co/LJnPMkMhqa — Cheryl Preston (@CherylPreston3) October 4, 2017

Myrna Urges Graham To Ruin Dina

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, October 5, state that Graham warns his mother, Myrna (Marcia Rodd), that Ashley is stirring up trouble and making Dina suspicious. He says he would have to tread carefully in the circumstances.

Myrna urges him so speed up his plan. She insists that if he backs off he could miss his chance to make Dina pay for ruining their family.

Graham will likely yield to pressure from his mother and intensify his efforts to ruin Dina and her children.

Ashley Asks Ravi For Update On Graham And His Mother

After Ashley leaves Dina’s suite she goes to Jabot. She asks Ravi for an update on his research into Graham’s background. Ravi tells her he hasn’t found much information. He tells her that he has conducted a thorough search of Genoa City school records and found no evidence that Graham attended school in the city. Ashley suggests that Graham might have used a different name in the past.

However, she suggests that Ravi should focus attention on Graham’s mother, Myrna. Genoa City employment records could have her name, she says.

Ashley Receives A Prestigious Award

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, October 5, state that Ashley receives the prestigious award of “Innovator of the Year.” Jack congratulates Ashley and eulogizes her. Meanwhile, Billy worries that the prestigious award could work against Brash & Sassy by generating buzz for Jabot.

Nick Prepares To Deal Victor A Crushing Blow

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) makes his move to turn the tables on Victor (Eric Braeden). He believes that Victor used Kevin (Greg Rikaart) to hack his bank account and move $500 million out of it.

Nick shares his conclusions with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and vows to hit back at Victor. Chelsea is clearly uneasy about the latest escalation between Nick and Victor.

