After a tragic event like the mass killing in Las Vegas, it’s normal for rumors to spread, but the story that is circulating about a possible suicide note allegedly found next to the body of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock is gaining steam thanks to authenticated photos. The photos from within Stephen Paddock’s room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel show a ransacked suite with guns and ammunition, and on a small table, there is a piece of paper with handwriting that looks to be a note of some sort not far from the body of Paddock.

But is it a suicide note? Lalate, which shared a selection of photos from within Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock’s room, posited a theory about the note on the table seen below. They believe that the note on the table circled in orange might be a suicide note written by Paddock. The piece of paper has a roll of green duct tape on top of it as a paperweight and a pen so that it is not overlooked in the Las Vegas suite.

The theory is that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock knew it would get windy in the room after he broke two windows, causing cross ventilation, and so he used the duct tape to make sure the possible suicide note didn’t blow away into the Las Vegas night.

Lalate writer Lucy Paresh said that the table with the note was located just inches from Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock’s dead body.

“Paddock is believed to have shot a single gunshot into his face and collapsed in front of this note, images leaked online suggest. And while we know tonight that that the paper has writings on it, we do not know if it was a suicide note. Moreover, we do not know why investigators made no mention of the note tonight.”

Anon who is working on the crime scene has released some more photos of Stephen Paddock 's weapons #LasVagasShooting pic.twitter.com/wPY5iJtaLC — This Information (@ThisInformed) October 3, 2017

Additional photos leaked from within the Mandalay Bay suite of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock show the dead 64-year old’s body splayed on the floor with only his legs and torso visible. The room of the Las Vegas shooter was set up like a sniper’s nest with assault rifles, spent shells, and a hammer, presumably used for breaking the windows before the shooting started. They also show guns everywhere, even in the bathtub of the Paddock suite.

Authorities are now revealing that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had a camera affixed on a room service cart in the hallway so that he could see the SWAT team coming in advance. As police made their way through the door, Paddock reportedly opened fire, and then presumably committed suicide. It obviously can’t be known when Paddock put the note on the table.

It seems likely that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock planned to commit suicide all along, so it is possible that the retired accountant left a note of some sort behind. Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said that Paddock was found dead by the SWAT team surrounded by 23 guns, some of which had scopes attached. The camera on the cart in the hallway wasn’t the only way Paddock could keep an eye on anyone approaching or coming into the suite. There were other cameras in the room of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock.

“I anticipate he was looking for anybody coming to take him into custody.”

Do you think the paper on the table of the suite of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock is a suicide note?

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]