‘General Hospital’ Cast: Genie Francis, Jon Lindstrom Heading Back To Port Charles

Fan favorites are coming back to General Hospital. Genie Francis and Jon Lindstrom are reprising their roles as Laura and Kevin, respectively.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry,Laura is returning to town soon, which means that Kevin is also on his way. They were in Europe to help Spencer (Nicholas Bechtel) settle in school. General Hospital spoilers tease that the two will be part of some serious drama with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) when they come back to Port Charles.

Ava (Maura West) will make a deal with Valentin that would put Spencer’s civil case in jeopardy. This would anger Laura when she finds out what happened, as it would make it difficult for her to get some justice for Nikolas (Tyler Christopher). Laura will try her best to solve this crisis, but it would not be easy and her efforts might fail. Kevin will be there to support her, and General Hospital spoilers tease that it would help their relationship flourish.

In other casting news, Alla Korat’s stint as the Russian nurse, Darya, has come to a close. It was a minor role, which previously worried fans because her hiring came at the time that Rebecca Budig left the soap. Meanwhile, General Hospital viewers would see more of Gene Farber who plays as the shady Dr. Klein. He has more threats for Ava up in his sleeves.

Moreover, Tommie Earl Jenkins of How To Get Away With Murder is coming to General Hospital as a guest star. He will play the character named Dean Paulson. Tamara Braun is also rumored to be returning to General Hospital. She previously played Carly Corinthos, but she will be portraying a new character this time. So fans should not worry that she will bump Laura Wright off the show. According to Daytime Confidential, her role will be related to the twin Jasons arc.

Jenkins is set to appear on October 4, while Braun can be expected as early as this week. Other stars that are slated to appear on General Hospital this October include Rob Locke as Father Stanislov, Pat Frey as a Russian elderly, Brad Lee Wind as Vasca, and Chanelle Wang as Fan No. 1, via Soaps.com.

General Hospital airs on weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC.

