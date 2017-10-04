Steven Tyler Speaks Up Amid Heart Attack Rumors After Aerosmith Tour Cancellation

Steven Tyler has finally decided to set the record straight about rumors suggesting he suffered from a heart attack after the Aerosmith’s tour was cut short because he had to seek medical help.

Before September ended, a handful of Aerosmith’s tour dates were cancelled as the band’s frontman was reportedly recovering from undisclosed “unexpected medical issues.”

Citing a Twitter post from the singer’s verified social media account, the Rolling Stone revealed that Aerosmith will no longer be able to proceed with the South American tour in Brazil on September 27, Chile on September 30, Argentina on October 3, and Mexico on October 7.

Based on the statement, Tyler was advised to refrain from travelling and performing by his doctors and is expected to make full recovery “with proper rest and treatment.”

“To everybody in South America – Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico – I’m very sorry and feel like I’ve let you down,” a message from the 69-year-old musician read.

The post also included an assurance direct from Steven Tyler himself, saying that people should not worry since he is “not in a life-threatening condition.” Despite this, rumors still emerged on social media suggesting that the legendary rocker has suffered from a “mini heart attack.”

So, what's this I'm hearing that Steven Tyler @IamStevenT had a mini heart attack? Truth or rumor? — DeeMarie Therese (@Peony459) September 26, 2017

Now, the 69-year-old singer is setting the record straight via another Twitter post, denying the heart attack speculations.

“I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is takin’ a rippin’ lead),” he wrote before apologizing once again about the tour being cut short.

As it turns out, Steven Tyler flew back to the U.S. to undergo a medical procedure that only his doctor in the country could perform. However, he did not offer more details as to what the procedure really was. Check out his post below.

According to the Boston Globe, the musician appeared to remain coy about what the real status of his health is in the latest update that has rock fans worried.

While he aims to ease fans from worrying about him, it might be a feat quite difficult to achieve considering that the music industry just lost another legendary music icon, Tom Petty, who died at the age of 66 due to a brutal cardiac arrest.

Either way, most of his fans want the Aerosmith singer to fully recover and he promised to be back after his health issues — whatever it may be — has been resolved.

Please rest and take care of yourself! We love you so much baby, have a nice flight home. God always bless you. You'll get better soon. ❤ — nanda (@joepwrry) September 26, 2017

Get well soon, Steven! Your health is what really matters after all. ???? Sending love from Argentina, and wish you a speedy recovery! ✨ — Avril Lavigne (@iLoveItAvril) September 26, 2017

Praying for your speedy recovery Steven get well not soon but a healthy pace that's best for you. We need you to stick around — JK's Maria Carolina (@Single4JordanK) September 26, 2017

Can't believe you were not feeling 100% and still put on such an amazing concert in both Rio and Sao Paulo. Feel better! — Bruna Bastos Kirst (@brubastos1) September 26, 2017

Please take enough rest as much as you need????????????I'm praying your quick recoveriy. We blue army will be waiting for you to come back again soon — Poinko Fujikko (@225_fujikko) September 26, 2017

[Featured Image by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation]