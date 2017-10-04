Stephen Paddock Shooting Video: Las Vegas Gunman Reportedly Took Video During His Shooting Rampage

Stephen Paddock reportedly took video during his shooting rampage in Las Vegas that left 59 people dead, capturing footage of himself shooting into crowds from above.

Authorities are still trying to determine the motive of the 61-year-old gunman, who took his own life as police were moving into his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas. Paddock had opened fire on a country music festival taking place outside the hotel, killing scores of people and causing hundreds more injuries.

While police have not yet said if they know a motive for the attack, video captured in Paddock’s hotel room could at least shed some light on the attacks. As ABC News reported, Paddock had planned ahead to record himself during the massacre.

“One official said Paddock had a camera mounted in the room, apparently to record himself,” the report noted.

The New York Post noted that Paddock also had a camera set up outside of his hotel room to alert him when police were moving in on his room.

It is not clear whether the video Stephen Paddock captured of his shooting rampage included the actual target of his shooting or whether it was just meant to record himself, and so far authorities have not released any details about any of the alleged videos. That has added to the mystery of the shooting and why a man described by friends and family as even-keeled with no strong religious or political convictions would carry out the single largest mass shooting in American history.

Other evidence from the shooting is beginning to trickle out. Some images have been released from inside Stephen Paddock’s room, showing a cadre of high-powered rifles and one viral photo that claims to show the gunman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

EXCLUSIVE: these are 2 of 23 guns found in #LasVegas shooter’s hotel room at #MandalayBay – hammer, bipod, optics, ammo. 59 lives. Chilling. pic.twitter.com/gManlUIeZI — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 3, 2017

The pictures, published by Boston 25 News, show shell casings and ammunition scattered throughout the hotel room among what was reported as more than 20 weapons.

While the video Stephen Paddock reportedly captured during his shooting massacre will likely be a major part of the investigation, so too will surveillance footage from the hotel and nearby areas. Police have not yet said how Paddock transported the large cadre of weapons into his room.

[Featured Image by John Locher/AP Images]