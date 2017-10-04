‘Game Of Thrones: Conquest’ Release Date Announced: Everything We Know About The Upcoming Mobile Game

The Game of Thrones: Conquest, a mobile game based on the award-winning HBO TV series, is scheduled for release this October as Warner Bros. Entertainment’s Turbine Studio delivers an epic game trailer.

Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, the GoT franchise has expanded once again as the release of a mobile game based on the political warfare of the popular HBO show has been announced.

Based on the teaser trailer for the game, the official launch date of the MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) strategy game will be on October 19. By that date, fans can already enjoy playing the Game of Thrones: Conquest from the App Store and Google Play.

According to an article from the GoT-dedicated site Winter Is Coming, the Game of Thrones mobile game will allow players to act as the head of a new house in Westeros to join the grapple of the most-coveted seat in the land: the Iron Throne.

“Winter is here. Build your house with the ultimate goal of navigating the dangerous political landscape of Westeros and claiming the Iron Throne.”

Players who pre-register at the official website for the mobile game will get extra perks including the Prepare for War Bundle on the first week of the game’s launch that includes resources and gold as well as the Night’s Watch training gear for a $50 value. This will include a black Night’s Watch chest piece, the Sword in the Darkness and a helmet to match.

Upon download, Game of Thrones: Conquest players will be guided by familiar faces from the popular HBO TV show including Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). After testing the player’s skills in battle by sending him up North to Jon, Daenerys will grant him his own Keep. From there, Tyrion will then give tasks for the player and tips on how to manage his own Keep.

Interestingly, the release of the Game of Thrones mobile game will also let players to develop their House’s own identity—from creating an original sigil to forming alliances through lieges with different players entering the Seven Kingdoms.

This, says Winter Is Coming, might be enough to quench fans’ hunger for more of GoT as the wait continues for the much-anticipated Game of Thrones Season 8.

This season of #GameOfThrones may have just ended but your story is just beginning! Learn more at: https://t.co/uiaayEGIzV pic.twitter.com/uvq1RzwQ7h — GoT: Conquest (@GOTConquest) September 4, 2017

