NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs To Trade Richard Jefferson To Lakers, Thunder Or Rockets?

Dwyane Wade’s presence in the Cleveland Cavaliers means that someone needs to be out, and Richard Jefferson is likely the man odd out. Will the Cavs trade Jefferson to Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, or Oklahoma City Thunder? Kay Felder is also reportedly included in the trading block.

Jefferson has a $2.5 million one-year contract that he signed earlier this offseason, but if the Cavs just release him, they would have to shell out about $10.5 million in luxury taxes. If they decided to trade him, they would need to include in the deal a future second-round pick, HoopsHype reported. One potential destination for the 37-year-old veteran is the Lakers, as Jefferson is a close friend of head coach Luke Walton. In addition, Richard is living in the greater Los Angeles area.

Other teams that should trade for Jefferson, according to King James Gospel, include the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder, who traded for Carmelo Anthony and Paul George, will benefit in having Jefferson to create a team that would be a real contender in the championship. Jefferson could fill the depth that the team needs now that they traded away Doug McDermott. On one hand, being a veteran, Jefferson would also be a good fit to the Rockets. He would bring depth to the team, which has traded half of their members to acquire Chris Paul.

Meanwhile, second-year man Kay Felder has been put on the trading block, and if no trade can be made, it is likely that he would be released, Cavaliers Nation reported. Felder, who already had limited time at point guard last season, may find himself with even less than that amount this season. The Cavs already have 16 guaranteed contract to complete the 15 spots on their roster, and it seems that it is a long shot that Felder would make it to the final cut. The Cavs could also trade shooting guard Iman Shumpert, who they have tried to get a deal this offseason.

Do you think the Cavs should trade Jefferson or retain him in the team? If so, which team should acquire the veteran?

