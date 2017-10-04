Cary Deuber Admits She Shouldn’t Have Talked About Someone’s Privates Out Of Anger

Cary Deuber may be a very confident woman as she’s married to Dr. Mark Deuber, but it sounds like she can’t control how she reacts when she learns things about her Real Housewives of Dallas co-stars. Cary had learned from Brandi Redmond that LeeAnne Locken wanted to hurt her. She had previously threatened to hurt someone before, but Cary didn’t appreciate how she had threatened her. Deuber later learned that LeeAnne had also talked about how Deuber’s husband gets oral sex from other men, which is something that will be brought up on the next episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Even though she could have confronted LeeAnne herself, Cary decided to slam Locken’s fiancee and she went straight for his manhood.

According to a new report, Cary Deuber is now speaking out about the way she was talking about LeeAnne’s partner’s personal body parts. She admits that it wasn’t the right thing to do and she’s now breaking her silence about her behavior. But Deuber does point out that LeeAnne was the first to talk about Mark and hints that what she did wasn’t as bad. Perhaps Rich would disagree with her, as he was the target of her jokes.

“Point blank, I shouldn’t have said anything about Rich. As my husband’s anatomy was so popular with everyone last week, thanks to Two-Face, I broke and mentioned her nice guy negatively, ignoring my own advice, and I feel terrible,” Cary Deuber explains in her Bravo blog, revealing that she was weak and didn’t follow her own advice.

Perhaps Cary learned about LeeAnne’s comments from Brandi Redmond. Even though Brandi had said she wanted nothing to do with the gossip between the ladies, Cary wasn’t there when the comments about her husband were made. On the trip to Mexico, the discussion hasn’t surfaced either. The timeline doesn’t match up and it seems like Cary wants the fans to see her behavior as retaliation but it doesn’t make sense. Instead, it seems like she made a joke about Rich’s private parts, got caught gossiping and joking like a mean girl, and can now blame LeeAnne for starting the gossip. It’s possible that she wants to be seen as the victim and not as someone who can be just as mean as Locken.

[Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Jarel Zhang]