Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s First Public Kiss: Body Language Expert Weighs In

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made their relationship public during their first official outing as a couple at the Invictus Games. And while everyone still can’t get over their adorable moments, they made royal-watchers swoon once again with more romantic gestures at their second public appearance.

On September 30, the sixth-in-line to the British throne and the Suits star attended the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games, along with the actress’ mother, Doria. During the event, the lovely couple was spotted kissing and cuddling, looking more in love than ever.

With all the hype about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s PDA-filled moments at the closing ceremony, many are wondering if the two are heading to a more serious stage in their relationship.

Author and body language expert Judi James analyzed the couple’s gestures towards each other during the event and revealed some interesting claims. Speaking with the Express, Judi noted that Prince Harry and Meghan were giving out some serious “in love” signals during their recent public outing together.

The body language expert claimed that the 33-year-old British royal and his American actress girlfriend appeared more natural and relaxed being out and about in their relationship.

Judi added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s gave their fans a chance to “drill down a bit deeper and see how this relationship works.”

Smitten Prince Harry seals his love for Meghan Markle with a long-awaited public kiss https://t.co/zQl0ynRPqK pic.twitter.com/idrINkUUtf — MSN Ireland (@msnireland) October 1, 2017

The presence of Meghan’s mother Doria also gave a significant meaning to the couple’s sweet moments during the event. According to Judi, the fact that Doria was sitting nearby is almost like a family outing for Prince Harry.

The expert also pointed out that the couple seemed to be comfortable getting intimate in front of Doria. Apparently, the increase in intimacy signals in front of Meghan’s mother could mean that Prince Harry is “making his intentions clear privately even if nothing has yet been announced publicly.”

In her analysis, Judi reiterated that Meghan’s overall body language shows “total engagement.” However, she claimed that Prince Harry’s gestures are “less stable.”

“Harry looks massively attracted to Meghan but his body language is less stable.”

Judi noted that there are moments when the prince “looks engaged and totally smitten” with the actress but there are “moments of disengagement” too.

To make her claims clear, the body language expert explained that when Prince Harry talks to Meghan, he appeared “animated” and “flirty” but is “interspersed by poses that can make him look strangely isolated and reflective.”

She added that Meghan Markle might need to keep engaging Prince Harry’s interest and make sure that he stays connected with her.

“When she employs strong eye contact and touch rituals he responds with romantic and loving behaviors but when she pauses in her flirting he does look as though he’s going off the boil quite quickly.”

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]