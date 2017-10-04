‘Big Brother 19’ Christmas Talks Bullying, Return To Game For ‘BB20,’ Cody’s Service, Her Love Life [Video]

As promised several days ago, Big Brother 19 houseguest, Christmas Abbott took to Instagram Tuesday, expressing her thoughts and feelings about her time in the BB19 house in a live video. She addressed the issue of bullying, her hopes of taking part in Big Brother 20 next summer, the questioning of Cody Nickson’s military service, and spoke about a romantic relationship.

Some viewers of BB19 accused Christmas and several other cast members of bullying other houseguests who may have been more vulnerable to such aggression, such as Kevin Schlehuber, the oldest member of the Big Brother 19 cast, as reported by the Inquisitr.

One particular incident that fans found disturbing was a fight caught on live feeds in which Christmas snapped at Kevin because he had asked her if she was going to take a dip in the backyard pool. She broke her foot the second week of BB19 so it was in a cast, which she could not get wet. Christmas got very upset with Kevin, leaving him stymied, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez was nearby when the confrontation took place and he began to prod at Kevin as well, resulting in a heated argument.

Christmas addressed the issue of bullying in her Instagram Live video saying she was not aware of such behavior taking place inside the Big Brother 19 house. She did admit, however, that some of her actions could have been “perceived a little bit as bullying.”

She qualified her statement by saying that when one houseguest lies and is then confronted with that behavior and won’t engage in a conversation or “solution” about it, then the whole house feels “betrayed by this person.” Christmas added that reactions to this cast member might have been seen as bullying, but in a “strange, unique way” it was actually “Big Brother strategy.”

Family onesies in #LA ???????????????? A post shared by Kevin Schlehuber (@bb19kevin) on Sep 22, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

Christmas said she realizes she said a lot of “weird” during BB19 things that could have offended people but she explained she is a fierce competitor in every sense of the word, which can become “highly aggressive.” She wants fans to look past her “sharp-tongued” ways and look at the positive aspects of her personality. In a nutshell, Christmas described herself by saying, “I am a loving person but I will cut you just the same.”

As far as returning to the Big Brother game, Christmas said she’s hoping she can “polish some of that craziness” and compete in BB20 next year when her damaged foot is completely healed.

She also talked about the houseguests questioning the military service of fellow cast member Cody Nickson, saying he had lied about many things during the game. Christmas indicated she does not regret inquiring about Cody’s service because it is the nature of the Big Brother game to question everything. But she did say how much she respects all military personnel and noted she spent several years working alongside service people in Iraq.

Also during her Instagram Live session, fans asked Christmas about her love life and she revealed she had been engaged months before entering the Big Brother 19 house, but stated the relationship ended in February. She said when she began playing BB19, her heart was still broken, although she and her ex-fiancé still care for one another very much.

#TeamDeadskull wants to say thank you for all your support! Paul's family is appreciative of all the kind words. WE LOVE YOU PAUL!#BB19 pic.twitter.com/D6Zn6Ju5Mp — Paul Abrahamian (@deadskulltweets) September 20, 2017

Despite many viewers of Big Brother 19 thinking Christmas may have strong romantic feelings for her fellow houseguest, Paul Abrahamian, she did not talk about him during her live Instagram video. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, things she said when inside the BB19 house led many to believe she was in love with the bearded veteran Big Brother player.

Please check back often for more news and spoilers about Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother U.K., Big Brother Canada, and the upcoming premiere of Celebrity Big Brother U.S. this winter.

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS]