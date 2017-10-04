Teresa Giudice Resentful Toward Husband Joe, Feels Like ‘Single Mother’

Teresa Giudice admits to feeling so resentful toward imprisoned husband Joe that she now feels like a “single mother.”

In her new novel Standing Strong, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star blames her husband for ruining what she described as her “charmed life.”

Joe Giudice is now serving out the remainder of his 41-month sentence on the same fraud charges that previously landed Teresa behind bars for nearly a year.

In an excerpt from Standing Strong, the 45-year-old Giudice tells People: “I’m still not happy with Joe. Actually, that’s the understatement of the friggin’ century. And I’m not going to hide it anymore.”

Both were sentenced to prison in 2013 after Joe admitted in court to hiding assets during bankruptcy proceedings and submitting a $5 million-dollar mortgage and loan application that proved to be filled with factual inaccuracies.

A criminal court judge allowed the two to stagger their sentences so that one of them would always be free and at their New Jersey home to tend to their four young daughters.

“I used to lead a charmed life,” said Teresa. “Joe made plenty of money to support our family and then some. I was happy and relaxed. Until Joe f**ked up. And he f**ked up bad.”

Teresa added while her husband has regularly expressed his remorse, she isn’t sure if that will be enough to keep them together over the long haul.

The reality TV star recently revealed she now has the blessings of her parents if she should ever decide to divorce her long-troubled husband.

“No one in our family has ever gotten divorced, but my parents both said they’d be fine with it if I decide to leave Joe,” Radar Online reports Giudice writes in her new novel.

“They both feel like I didn’t deserve what happened to me,” she added. “They definitely feel like Joe is to blame”

All the chaotic times seem to have moved Giudice to a soul-searching point in her life, as All About Truth recently reported she now even regrets allowing her family to star on Real Housewives.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]