‘Major Crimes’ Canceled, Season 6 Episode 13 To Serve As Series Finale

Major Crimes Season 6 will be the last installment for TNT’s police procedural. Series creator James Duff is hard at work on directing Episode 13 which will serve as the drama’s series finale. Duff revealed that ending the show abruptly during the sixth season was not his idea, and he had no desire to leave the show either. He revealed that the cast and crew of the show would have stayed as long as they remained relevant.

Duff apologized for his inability to stop the show’s cancellation. He also revealed he will have a chance to discuss what happened to Major Crimes at a future date, but he promised to create the best season.

Prior to the announcement that the show will be canceled, there were already rumors hinting TNT will not renew the show for another season. Other TNT shows, namely Animal Kingdom and Claws, were already renewed for another season. Major Crimes is currently the most watched TNT drama, but viewership alone is not the only factor.

Mary MacDonnell, who played the role of Commander Sharon Raydor since Major Crimes started in 2012, revealed that TNT’s decision did not come as a surprise. Major Crimes is the spinoff of another successful drama, The Closer. The decision might be linked to the network’s preference for darker serialized shows like The Alienist and Animal Kingdom. With the decision to cancel Major Crimes, it seems like the era of major crime-solving dramas will end in TNT.

Major Crimes Season 6 is set to air on Halloween. In the upcoming season, the team will be involved in three complicated murder cases which involve a political conflict. The series will hit the 100th episode milestone on Dec. 19, and from the looks of it, a lot of effort was made to make the final season remarkable. Based on reports, Major Crimes will have a two-part special which will air on Jan. 16.

As for what fans can look forward to in Major Crimes Season 6, MacDonnell revealed the next installment will have “great depth” which fans deserve. She reiterated how proud they were of the work they did for the final season.

Major Crimes Season 6 will return on TNT on October 31, Tuesday, at 9 p.m.

