Who Went Home On ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Episode 12? [Spoilers]

When their backs are against the wall on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, the true colors of these people start to shine through on The Challenge XXX. That is what happened tonight, as the pressure was on and alliances were shifting. So, who went home on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight? Find out the Episode 12 results below in our The Challenge XXX spoilers.

Last week on The Challenge XXX, the challenge had the players playing in teams of four. They were jumping on bells hanging in the air and trying to be the quickest team to get from one side to the other. The winning team was Hunter, Camila, CT, and Kailah. That night, the players went out to celebrate and Hunter got into it with Kailah at the bar, but then Nelson got into it with Derrick and ended up hitting him. Because of that, Nelson was sent home and eliminated from the competition.

Nominations

We went back to the nominations from last week, as the winners voted and it was Dario for the guys and Veronica for the girls. They are going into the elimination challenge for sure, as the losers from last week will face the double cross to find their opponent.

The Presidio

The players met TJ Lavin and time for the losers to face the double cross. For the girls, they went first and Tori drew the double cross. That meant she was safe and she picked Aneesa to go to the elimination challenge. For the guys, Jordan pulled the double cross for the third time on The Challenge XXX. He was safe tonight and sent Jordan into the elimination challenge.

Elimination Challenge

For this challenge, it is called “Web of Lies.” It was a 20-foot tower full of ropes and webs. They had to race down the web and retrieve a flag at the bottom. Then they had to race back up the web and place the flag at the top of the tower. The first person down would win and stay in the competition. The loser was eliminated.

Results

The guys went first and it was a close one, but Tony pulled out the win and he was safe tonight on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 and Dario was eliminated. The girls went next and this was not a close one, as Veronica kicked butt on this one. She was safe tonight and Aneesa was eliminated, again. However, TJ surprised them all and said the losers were heading to the Redemption House.

Alliances Shifting

As Johnny Bananas, Jordan, and Leroy complained about the Redemption House being in play still, Tony started thinking more. He knows where he stands with these guys, so he made a new alliance with Hunter. Meanwhile, Veronica knows she has to start playing a riskier game.

Jenna and Kailah have been working with Camila and Cara Maria, but it looks like the ladies were ready to call it quits. It’s all about playing dirty this season, so that could be coming soon.

The Challenge

For this challenge, it is called “Blackout.” They played in teams of five and were locked into a blacked out box. They had to scrape paint off the window to reveal numbers, which they used to unlock a lock on a pick axe. They used that axe to break the window and then came out of the box to put together a three-dimensional puzzle. The first team done with the puzzle would win. The losing teams would be heading to The Presidio. The winning team would nominate one guy and girl for the elimination challenge. They would also pick one guy and one girl to be eliminated from the game and send to the Redemption House. The teams were:

Green Team – Veronica, Tony, Jordan, Britni, and Kailah

Pink Team – Leroy, Camila, CT, Derrick, and Tori

Blue Team – Jenna, Cara Maria, Hunter, Jemmye, and Johnny Bananas

Results

The Blue Team was out of the box first and then the Green Team and finally the Pink Team, which was way behind everyone else. Veronica was the puzzle queen on this one, as she called the shots and helped win it for the Green Team. The other teams will all head to The Presidio, but based on who the Green Team eliminated and nominated tonight on The Challenge XXX.

Who do you think they will eliminate on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30?

