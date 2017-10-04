Briana DeJesus Gives Update On Luis: Is He Like Devoin?

Briana DeJesus seriously considered adoption for her little girl Stella, as she could not fathom being a single mother once again. The 16 & Pregnant star had been a single mother to little Nova, as Nova’s father Devoin hadn’t played a role in her life. Briana had no interest in doing it again, especially since she was still caring for Nova on a full-time basis. During Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, DeJesus and her family decided to push Luis into getting a job and earning some money.

While the episode was airing, Briana was tweeting with fans. They were curious as to how she was doing, considering he expressed no interest in getting a job. According to a new tweet, Briana DeJesus is revealing that Luis is doing much better now. She reveals that she’s happy she whipped him into shape and forced him to grow up. On Twitter, she reveals that she’s thankful he didn’t turn out to be like Devoin.

“I’m happy I pushed him to be where he had to be in life cause I didn’t want a Devoin #2…6yrs later and still nothing lol,” Briana DeJesus revealed, to which one person asked, “Is Luis doing better then Devon?”

“Now? Yes,” she replied.

Of course, Briana has the full support of her sister Brittany and her mother. In fact, her mother seems to be very protective of her and she wants the best for her grandchildren. While DeJesus may be the one who is caring for her children, she does have support from her immediate family. They may get up at night to help out with the newborn, they may take Nova out to play so Briana can relax with the baby, and they may even help change diapers. As for Luis, Briana didn’t explain what he is doing to help out, but one can imagine he has a job now and he’s able to pay for the diapers and wipes.

What do you think about Briana DeJesus’ tweets about Luis? Are you surprised that they are getting along these days, considering he didn’t want to make an effort in the beginning?

