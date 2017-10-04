Week 5 NFL Picks And Predictions: Cowboys Vs. Packers, Seahawks Vs. Rams On Week 5 NFL Schedule

Week 5 NFL picks and predictions are coming in and some of the games look very competitive. The Week 5 NFL schedule includes the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers, the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots. It might be too early to state that the Cowboys vs. Packers game is a must-win for the teams, but that could be the case, as this is an extremely important game for two teams destined to make the 2018 NFL Playoffs.

A report by CBS Sports reveals some early Week 5 NFL picks and predictions, though it might only muddy the water for fans this week. There are two games on the Week 5 schedule where the NFL experts at CBS are evenly split on their predictions. Those games are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys. In each of the two games, the analysts are currently split 3-to-3. This could predict that some very exciting football is awaiting fans this weekend.

The Thursday night game (October 5) is actually the Patriots vs. Buccaneers, possibly giving television viewers an exciting matchup. There is more on the line than the last one, where the San Francisco 49ers played the Los Angeles Rams. Game time is 8:25 p.m. ET, with CBS and the NFL Network carrying the action live from Raymond Jones Stadium. The Patriots are 2-2 so far, holding down a tie for second place in the AFC East, while the Buccaneers are at 2-1 and just behind the Atlanta Falcons (3-1) and Carolina Panthers (3-1) in the NFC South.

The CBS experts chose not to weigh in on the Baltimore Ravens vs. Oakland Raiders or the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans. Those games are on another network, so the analysts will pretend that they do not exist. Fans wanting to find out Week 5 expert picks on those games will have to wait until the ESPN analysts come out with their selections later in the week. For now, it’s time to debate the selections of the people at CBS Sports this week.

Week 5 NFL Picks And Predictions (From CBS Sports)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots (Push)

Indianapolis Colts beat San Francisco 49ers

New York Jets beat Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers beat Jacksonville Jaguars

Carolina Panthers beat Detroit Lions

New York Giants beat Los Angeles Chargers

Miami Dolphins beat Tennessee Titans

Philadelphia Eagles beat Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills beat Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams beat Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys (Push)

Minnesota Vikings beat Chicago Bears

