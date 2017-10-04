‘Stardew Valley’ On Nintendo Switch: Release Date Confirmed For October 5

Stardew Valley finally has a confirmed release date for the Nintendo Switch edition just a few days before its launch on Thursday, October 5.

Although the game was expected to hit Nintendo’s newest console sometime before the end of the year, a firm release date had not been solidified until a recent announcement made by the game’s creator. Players can pick up Stardew Valley upon its release for $14.99 USD.

Nintendo announced in February that Stardew Valley’s new multiplayer update would be playable on consoles for the first time on the Nintendo Switch. As previously reported by Inquisitr, patch 1.3 brings significant changes that include the ability for up to four online friends to farm together. Couch co-op and PVP are not part of the plan, but the development team is working on making player-to-player marriages a reality.

Players on Windows PC, Mac, and Linux can look forward to patch 1.3 dropping in early 2018. A beta test is expected to take place sometime before the end of the year via Steam. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles are also getting the update after it hits the Nintendo Switch.

In addition to getting a jump on other consoles to experience the multiplayer features, Nintendo Switch players are also the first to enjoy Stardew Valley on a portable device. Nintendo’s portable 3DS has been a successful platform for several other farming games, like Harvest Moon, Story of Seasons, and Rune Factory. Those who’ve been eager to see a similar title on the Switch can satisfy their farmlife cravings with Stardew Valley this year, as genre fans await the upcoming Harvest Moon: Light of Hope.

The hit indie game has earned the praise of critics and gamers alike since its debut on PC last year. It has gone on to sell more than 1 million copies on PC, and approximately 700,000 copies worldwide on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, per VG Chartz. If the game catches on with Switch owners as it did with PS4 owners, total consoles sales may cross the million mark as well.

To catch a preview of Stardew Valley on the Nintendo Switch, check out its spotlight moment during the Nindies Showcase earlier this year in the following video.

[Featured Image by Chucklefish Games]