‘Survivor’ Season 35 Spoilers: Week 2 Immunity Challenge Sneak Peek [Video]

Viewers have only seen the beginning of Survivor Season 35, as the Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers premiere took place last week. Now we are heading into a new week and a new challenge for these castaways on Survivor Season 35. What is in store for this week? Check out a sneak peek look at the Week 2 immunity challenge below in our Survivor Season 35 spoilers.

Last week on Survivor 2017, fans got a chance to meet the new castaways. Jeff Probst told them they would be divided into three tribes this season. From there, the castaways headed to their camps and started building shelters. We saw some early alliances form and we saw some paranoia among other players. In the end, it was the Heroes Tribe losing the immunity challenge and heading to tribal council. Tensions were high, but it was Katrina voted out first.

Now we are heading into a new week and a new immunity challenge for these castaways to take on. CBS is giving us two sneak peek videos for this immunity challenge, which also happens to have a reward given out to the winners. The first sneak peek video is the behind-the-scenes video with challenge producer John Kirhoffer, as the dream team participates in the challenge.

As you can see, it is another puzzle on Survivor Season 35. Jeff Probst and John Kirhoffer both seem excited about this new style of puzzle. For the challenge, three members of the tribe will dive into the water and retrieve three bags of puzzle pieces. Those bags happened to be tied to fencing under the water.

Once all three bags are retrieved, they will then bring them to two other castaways. Those castaways will open the bags and start working on the puzzle. The first two tribes to successfully finish the puzzle will win immunity and a reward. No mention of what the reward would be, but Jeff Probst does mention the reward in the second video.

Romance is in the air on tomorrow's #Survivor: Heroes Vs. Healers Vs. Hustlers. Here's your first look: https://t.co/HUeB5nZCxy pic.twitter.com/KemF1bEmcE — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) October 3, 2017

In this video, we get to see the actual castaways on Survivor Season 35 get started on this challenge. We don’t see a ton of action, but we see JP struggling with his goggles and Devon seems to be pretty quick under the water.

Who are you hoping wins the immunity challenge on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers tomorrow night?

[Featured Image by CBS]